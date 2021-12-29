Pokemon GO: Master League tier list

The Master League is where trainers can break out strong legendaries and mythicals in Pokemon GO.
Unlike the Ultra and Great Leagues, the Master League has no CP cap and any Pokemon can be used. Some familiar faces never seem to lose popularity in this format, such as Giratina Origin and Dialga. Ever since the mascots from Pokemon Sword and Shield (Zamazenta and Zacian) were added, however, the meta has been shaken up a bit.
Which Pokemon are dominating Master League play in Pokemon GO?
S Tier
- Giratina (Origin)
- Dialga
- Lugia
- Mewtwo
- Melmetal
- Zacian
Due to it’s phenomenal stats and movepool, Zacian has managed to overtake Togekiss as the best Fairy-type. However, the pair of Generation IV dragons (Giratina Origin and Dialga) still reign supreme.
Both Lugia and Melmetal have so much bulk that every trainer should account for them when team building, and Mewtwo is simply the strongest offensive force in the game.
A Tier
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Togekiss
- Ho-oh
- Yveltal
- Zekrom
Although it may not be the best Fairy in the meta, Togekiss can still Charm spam opponents down, especially in a format where Dragons are all around. Ho-oh doesn’t have the typing of the other Generation II legendary bird, but it still has phenomenal stats and takes forever to go down.
While they may not be as dominant, the Generation III legendaries (Groudon and Kyogre) were bound to make it to this list eventually.
B Tier
- Shadow Mewtwo
- Giratina (Altered)
- Landorus (Incarnate)
- Shadow Mamoswine
- Shadow Zapdos
- Dragonite
- Excadrill
This tier is where Shadow Pokemon start to thrive. While they don’t have the longevity that the top tier Pokemon have, their damage output puts other competitors to shame. Giratina Altered can still perfom well in Master League, although it’s more known for dominating Ultra League.
C Tier
- Garchomp
- Palkia
- Metagross
- Zarude
The Pokemon don’t necessarily compete with the ones higher in the tier, but they’re still great options that can deal with plenty of threats. Palkia has one of the best type combinations with Water and Dragon typing. Metagross and Garchomp also have tons of resistances, although the latter has to watch out for Ice attacks.
The other Pokemon in the Master League meta are still usable, but the ones above are recommended for trainers who are stuck in the teambuilding phase. Any trainers looking to get into Master League should definitely build teams that can deal with the top threats in this tier list.