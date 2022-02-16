Pokemon GO: Slowbro's weaknesses and counters

The dim-witted but psychic-powered evolution of Slowpoke, Slowbro has been a part of Pokemon GO since the game's original release.

A Water/Psychic-type Pokemon, Slowbro has seen some play recently in the PvP-centered Love Cup. Since it has been seeing an increase in popularity, Pokemon GO trainers that aren't using Slowbro will likely want to know how to counter it.

Regardless of where they encounter the Hermit Crab Pokemon, trainers will want to be ready with the right Pokemon and moves in order to defeat it.

Best counters to defeat Slowbro in Pokemon GO

It may be overkill, but Darkrai can handle Slowbro easily (Image via Niantic)

As both a Water and a Psychic-type Pokemon, Slowbro has a total of five different elemental weaknesses. These are Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, and Grass-type moves and Pokemon. This provides Pokemon GO trainers with plenty of options.

Slowbro has pretty bulky defense and health, so trainers will want to focus on hammering away at it with super effective damage, ideally used by a Pokemon that can either match its bulkiness or has a high enough attack stat to defeat it quickly.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of moves and Pokemon that can masterfully handle Slowbro without much trouble in either PvE or PvP battle:

Fast Moves

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Snarl (Dark-type)

Thunder Fang (Electric-type)

Bite (Dark-type)

Vine Whip (Grass-type)

Charge Beam (Electric-type)

Bug Bite (Bug-type)

Razor Leaf (Grass-type)

Hex (Ghost-type)

Astonish (Ghost-type)

Volt Switch (Electric-type)

Fury Cutter (Bug-type)

Spark (Electric-type)

Thunder Shock (Electric-type)

Lick (Ghost-type)

Bullet Seed (Grass-type)

Charge Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Foul Play (Dark-type)

Wild Charge (Electric-type)

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Crunch (Dark-type)

Frenzy Plant (Grass-type)

Zap Cannon (Electric-type)

X-Scissor (Bug-type)

Energy Ball (Grass)

Power Whip (Grass-type)

Thunderbolt (Electric-type)

Leaf Storm (Grass-type)

Solar Beam (Grass-type)

Pokemon

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Mega Manectric

Mega Absol

Mega Venusaur

Mega Gyarados

Mega Ampharos

Mega Beedrill

Mega Abomasnow

Zarude

Zekrom

Darkrai

Chandelure

Weavile

Hoopa

Thundurus

Sceptile

Giratina

Magnezone

Raikou

Electivire

Hydreigon

Zapdos

Yveltal

Roserade

Bisharp

Tyranitar

Alolan Exeggutor

There are many other Pokemon capable of defeating Slowbro as long as they have comparable stats/CP and are capable of dealing super effective damage to it. Slowbro may be bulky, but it's far from a tank, and it should fall relatively quickly as long as its weaknesses are being capitalized upon.

Edited by Siddharth Satish