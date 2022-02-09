Best picks for a Love Cup team in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Love Cup has returned, and trainers are gearing up to face off against each other under its unique format.

Love Cup has an intriguing PvP format to say the least. It features one of the lowest number of eligible Pokemon when compared to other special PvP cups.

There are 116 eligible Pokemon for Love Cup 2022. However, some of these Pokemon aren't necessarily good when it comes to meta team-building.

Pokemon GO trainers will likely want to focus on the top contenders. Fortunately, even though this year's Love Cup has just begun, certain top picks have already emerged.

Excellent options for Pokemon GO's Love Cup teambuilding

1) Druddigon

Druddigon has proven to be quite disruptive in the new Love Cup meta (Image via Niantic)

Druddigon has made the cut to enter this year's Love Cup after missing last year's edition. Many Pokemon in the cup's format are Fairy-types, Druddigon's natural counter.

However, Druddigon deals exceptionally well with nearly every other Pokemon type in the cup's format. It also resists some of the most popular Pokemon types, such as Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water.

Druddigon has also emerged as a solid Pokemon for battling Medicham, who has carved out a significant PvP role within Love Cup and beyond.

2) Galarian Slowbro

Galarian Slowbro has emerged as a counter to the cup's Fairy-types (Image via Niantic)

Galarian Slowbro is another newcomer to Pokemon GO's Love Cup format. It is a natural opponent of the cup's many Fairy-type Pokemon due to its partial Poison typing. Furthermore, moves like Poison Jab and Psychic give it great type coverage against Grass and Poison-type Pokemon.

This has seen Galarian Slowbro's popularity increase substantially in the Love Cup meta. The Pokemon is seen as a counter to many traditional teams in the format.

Galarian Slowbro's move collection gives it significant flexibility. Trainers can try out moves such as Poison Jab, Psychic, Confusion, Sludge Bomb, and Focus Blast.

3) Electrode

Electrode serves a sneaky counter purpose against many popular Fire-type Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Though some Pokemon GO trainers may not expect much from Electrode in Love Cup's format, it serves as a counter against many Fire-type Pokemon.

Many Fire-type favorites in the cup's meta are also Flying-type Pokemon. The likes of Talonflame and Charizard have made their way into the circle of favored Pokemon in Love Cup. However, Electrode's Electric-type assault can take many of these Pokemon by surprise.

Using Volt Switch, Thunderbolt, and Discharge, Electrode can hammer away at Fire/Flying-type Pokemon while also devastating Water-types such as Seaking, Kanto Slowbro/Slowking, and Kingler. It can even stack up well enough with Pokemon it doesn't have inherent type advantages against such as Lickitung or Sylveon.

Electrode hasn't developed much use in Pokemon GO's larger PvP environment, but it still performs well in Love Cup.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh