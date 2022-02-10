How to find Giovanni in Pokemon GO in February 2022

Team GO Rocket's manipulative mastermind, Giovanni, is always setting out to cause havoc in Pokemon GO. Although he is always pulling the strings of his gang of criminals, finding him can be a difficult undertaking.

To find Giovanni in Pokemon GO, trainers need to construct an item known as the Super Rocket Radar. This item is only available via Team GO Rocket-specific Special Research Tasks. These tasks don't occur too often. However, when they do, it's a good idea for trainers to complete them.

Defeating Giovanni and his Team GO Rocket leaders tends to yield large rewards in the research task line.

Constructing the Super Rocket Radar and finding Giovanni in Pokemon GO

Giovanni can be found with the Super Rocket Radar in both Pokestops and Team GO Rocket balloons (Image via Niantic)

Once Pokemon GO trainers have their Team GO Rocket Special Research task line in place, they'll need to start defeating Team GO Rocket grunts.

Regardless of whether players defeat them at Pokestops or via Team GO Rocket balloons, they'll receive an item called Mysterious Component as a reward for their efforts.

After accruing six Mysterious Components, a Rocket Radar can be crafted. This radar allows trainers to take on Giovanni's lieutenants Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. If players have earned Rocket Radars in the past, they should be able to purchase them in the in-game shop using PokeCoins.

The next task is to defeat each of the Team GO Rocket Leaders. Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra will appear at Pokestops when the Rocket Radar is equipped. They can also be found in balloons.

As long as the Rocket Radar is equipped, the trio of vicious operatives will be relatively easy to find. Once all three of the Team GO Rocket Leaders have been defeated, a trainer's Special Research Task should reward them with the Super Rocket Radar.

Once Pokemon GO trainers have their Super Rocket Radar equipped, it's time to take on Giovanni. If the radar is used to sweep nearby Pokestops, Giovanni's hideout may be revealed among them.

Equipping the Super Rocket Radar will also allow Giovanni to appear in Team GO Rocket balloons.

It is important to know that the radar will sometimes seemingly detect Giovanni. However, upon closer examination, the target will be a Team GO Rocket grunt in disguise known as a Decoy Grunt.

Fortunately, Decoy Grunts are quite rare. Before players know it, their Super Rocket Radar will reveal Giovanni's true location.

Also Read Article Continues below

Once trainers have found the malicious kingpin, all that's left is to defeat his powerful team of Shadow Pokemon and send him in retreat once more.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh