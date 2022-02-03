How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO in February 2022

One of Team GO Rocket's fiercest lieutenants serving Giovanni in Pokemon GO, Arlo's ruthlessness complements Sierra's reserved strategizing and Cliff's brawny presence.

With a new month dawning in Pokemon GO, trainers who encounter Arlo should be aware of his team of Shadow Pokemon in order to effectively counter it and come out victorious.

At the moment, in early February, Arlo has yet to change up his team from what it was in January. This may change over the course of the month, as Team GO Rocket teams rotate. But players will know what to expect if they faced the Team GO Rocket Leaders in January.

Pokemon GO: Countering Arlo's current team

Two of Arlo's potential battle Pokemon include Kanto starters Blastoise and Charizard (Image via Niantic)

Although Arlo's team of Shadow Pokemon has yet to change up in Pokemon GO this February, that doesn't mean it isn't a very capable team when in battle. Featuring Bagon, Blastoise, Charizard, Steelix, Scizor, Dragonite, and Salamence, Arlo's lineup has more than a few powerful Pokemon.

However, since the game only allows three Pokemon to participate in a battle at a time, two of the three Pokemon on his team will be randomized. Bagon is the one Pokemon guaranteed to be part of his current team during each encounter.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of Pokemon and elements that can counter Arlo's hard-hitting battle team:

Bagon

As a Dragon-type Pokemon, Bagon is weak to Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type moves and Pokemon. Its shadow form's top counter picks include Rayquaza, Weavile, Mamoswine, Galarian Darmanitan, Zacian, Gardevoir, and Togekiss.

Charizard

As a Fire/Flying-type, Charizard's weaknesses are quite pronounced even in Pokemon GO. These weaknesses include Water, Electric, and Rock-type attacks, with Rock-type attacks dealing double the super effective damage. Its top counters are Pokemon such as Rampardos, Rhyperior, Terrakion, Tyranitar, Clawitzer, Kyogre, and Hippowdon.

Blastoise

Blastoise, as a solo Water-type, is only weak to Electric and Grass-type moves. That doesn't mean it's short on counters in Pokemon GO though. Top Pokemon picks to take on Blastoise are the likes of Zekrom, Zarude, Magnezone, Electivire, Raikou, Roserade, Tangrowth, Alolan Exeggutor, and Sceptile.

Steelix

Overall, Shadow Steelix has four different elemental weaknesses: Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water-type moves. This means Pokemon like Darmanitan, Lucario, Reshiram, Chandelure, Kyogre, Blaziken, Conkeldurr, Excadrill, Kingler, and Swampert.

Scizor

Arlo's most trusted sidekick who always makes the cut as part of his Pokemon GO battle team. As a Bug/Steel-type Pokemon, Scizor has only one weakness in Fire-type attacks, which deal double super effective damage. Top Pokemon to beat Shadow Scizor include Reshiram, Darmanitan, Moltres, Blaziken, Chandelure, Heatran, Entei, and Emboar.

Dragonite

A Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon, Dragonite is weak to Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves. Ice-type moves deal double super effective damage against this particular heavyweight. Its ideal counters are Pokemon like Galarian Darmanitan, Mamoswine, Aerodactyl, Glaceon, Weavile, Jynx, Avalugg, Beartic, Kyurem, Cloyster, and Walrein.

Salamence

Bagon's final evolution, and another Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon. Its weaknesses are the same as Dragonite's and many of its counters are similar. These counters include Galarian Darmanitan, Glaceon, Avalugg, Weavile, Beartic, Articuno, Vanilluxe, Kyurem, Cloyster, and Jynx.

Edited by Srijan Sen