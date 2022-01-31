How to level up fast in Pokemon GO in 2022

Whether it's for the item rewards or the ability to power up Pokemon further, Pokemon GO trainers will want to level up as much as possible.

Although it seems simple at first, leveling up to the highest trainer levels in Pokemon GO is a significant grind. Getting to levels such as 40 and 50 takes a huge amount of experience, significantly slowing down progression at higher levels.

However, the early to mid levels aren't quite as daunting, and there are a number of ways for players to collect experience. By reliably and quickly performing certain actions, players can earn huge chunks of experience for their trainer levels.

Ways to collect XP quickly in Pokemon GO

Utilizing Lucky Eggs

Lucky Eggs double experience gain from all sources (Image via Niantic)

For trainers aiming to level up quickly in Pokemon GO, Lucky Eggs are the bedrock of fast level progression. Lucky Eggs double whatever experience players obtain while playing. In an event that awards double XP, Lucky Eggs can be used to double that effect as well, offering opportunities to earn up to four times as much experience as normal.

They're not the easiest items to get, and require players to earn them as trainer level rewards, research task rewards, or by purchasing them in the in-game shop. However, the service they offer is invaluable for XP gain.

Best friend bonuses

Reaching best friend status with multiple trainers can yield a huge amount of XP (Image via Niantic)

Even though having friends in Pokemon GO is a good thing in general, improving the status of those friendships is a great way to gain extra experience. As players improve their friend status by exchanging gifts and battling in raids together, they'll receive XP bonuses at each stage of friendship.

Becoming good friends awards 3,000 XP, great friends gives 10,000 XP, ultra friends rewards 50,000 XP, and best friends gives players a whopping 100,000 XP. This XP gain is doubled by Lucky Eggs, so if a player knows they're close to ranking up their friend status, especially to ultra/best friends, there's no better time to use their Lucky Egg.

Consistent raiding

Completing multiple raids can rack up experience quickly (Image via Niantic)

Though raid passes can get pricey, completing high-level raids in Pokemon GO is one of the best ways to earn XP at a good clip. Although low-level raids like one-star and three-star raids offer 3,500 XP and 5,000 XP respectively, five-star and Mega Raids are where the real experience gains can be made.

After completion of a five-star or Mega Raid, players will receive 10,000 XP. If trainers use a Lucky Egg and are able to quickly and efficiently win multiple high-level raids in sequence, they can earn huge sums of experience. On top of the standard XP gain, raiding also allows trainers to improve their friend status, which brings its own XP bonuses over time.

