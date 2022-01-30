How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokemon GO (2022)

Sylveon is the most recent and one of the most popular Eeveelutions in Pokemon GO. When the Fairy-type was introduced in Pokemon X and Y, this Fairy-type Eeveelution was introduced along with it.

Despite it being known as a cute companion, Sylveon also has huge attacking power. None of its stats are below 200 either, making this a great choice for trainers to evolve Eevee into.

Special evolution method for Fairy-type Pokemon

There are two ways to evolve Eevee into Sylveon: one instantaneous method, and another that will take some time. If trainers want multiple Sylveons, they’re going to need to know both methods.

The first simply involves giving Eevee a special nickname. Any Eevee that gets nicknamed Kira will automatically evolve into Sylveon free of charge. Why Kira? Well, this nickname is a reference to Eevee users from the Alola region. These were nine trainers who each had an Eeveelution, and then one who used Sylveon was named Kira.

Each Eeveelution has their own corresponding nickname, which are as follows:

Vaporeon: Rainer

Jolteon: Sparky

Flareon: Pyro

Espeon: Sakura

Umbreon: Tamao

Glaceon: Rea

Leafeon: Linnea

Sylveon is the 8th evolution for Eevee (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Linnea and Rea were other members of the Eevee users from Alola. The rest, however, each used that specific Eeveelution in the anime.

The thing trainers need to remember about this method, though, is that it only works once per evolution. So, trainers can get one Sylveon out of this, but they can’t get a second.

For multiple Sylveons, trainers will need to use the second method, which involves grinding hearts. Eevee will evolve into Sylveon if the trainer makes Eevee their buddy and can feed them 70 hearts.

Trainers can do this by completing a list of tasks every day which vary from feeding Eevee to walking with it to battling with it. This is guaranteed to be time consuming, though. Trainers can only get up to about 12 hearts per day, which means it will take six day to evolve Eevee into Sylveon if the trainer gets maximum hearts per day.

