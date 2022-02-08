How to earn coins in Pokemon GO in 2022

If there is anything most trainers can agree on in Pokemon GO, it’s that nobody can have too many PokeCoins.

There are so many resources in the app that being able to purchase them from the shop will always be beneficial. Trainers need to stock up on Potions, Lucky Eggs, Poke Balls and other items on a regular basis. Therefore, trainers should know how to get the maximum amount of PokeCoins to keep their pockets full.

How can Pokemon GO trainers earn more currency to buy items?

The basic way to gain PokeCoins is to take over a Gym. When a trainer has control of a Gym, their Pokemon will generate one coin every minute.

This gets capped after eight hours, when a trainer get 50 coins. Even if a trainer gets multiple Gyms knocked out in the same day, they will only get a maximum of 50 coins.

Trainers also do not collect these coins over time. The only instance trainers get these coins is when their Pokemon gets knocked out.

Claiming Gyms is a main way of getting PokeCoins (Image via Niantic)

The other way trainers can get PokeCoins (much to the chagrin of free to play players) is through purchasing them. Players can buy PokeCoins directly for real money. The prices for PokeCoins in US dollars are as follows:

$0.99 for 100 PokeCoins

$4.99 for 550 PokeCoins

$9.99 for 1,200 PokeCoins

$19.99 for 2,500 PokeCoins

$39.99 for 5,200 PokeCoins

$99.99 for 14,500 PokeCoins

Although it’s always nice to have as many PokeCoins as possible, many items in the shop only require a few PokeCoins. For example, to get eight Lucky Eggs (one of the best things any trainer can purchase), trainers will only need 500 PokeCoins.

It’s also a good idea to save PokeCoins for events like Community Days. Usually these offer bundles with rare items like Elite TMs.

Edited by Siddharth Satish