How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in February 2022

He may spend some time in the shadows, but Pokemon GO's most insidious villain never stays away for long. Giovanni, Team GO Rocket's boss, has a team of Shadow Pokemon at the ready for any trainers that face him. In the month of February, Giovanni still retains his team from January so far.

This may not be set in stone, as Niantic changes Team GO Rocket's teams frequently, but trainers should be aware of what Pokemon he's using in order to counter and defeat them effectively. With the right battle team in place, trainers shouldn't fear the vicious mastermind.

Countering Giovanni's Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Giovanni's beloved Nidoking and Persian remain on his team (Image via Niantic)

Currently, Giovanni's Pokemon GO team consists of Persian, Rhyperior, Nidoking, Kingler, and even the Legendary Pokemon Lugia. This collection of Pokemon is somewhat smaller than his subordinates Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra, but using a powerful Pokemon like Lugia makes Giovanni's team unique. Compared to Team GO Rocket's grunts and leaders, Giovanni is in another league and isn't easy to beat, but he is beatable all the same.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find the weaknesses for each of Giovanni's Shadow Pokemon as well as some top counter picks:

Persian

As a Normal-type Pokemon, Persian is only weak to Fighting-type moves. This makes Pokemon like Conkeldurr, Lucario, Machamp, Breloom, Blaziken, and Pirouette Meloetta natural fits to beat it quickly.

Rhyperior

As a Ground/Rock-type Pokemon, Rhyperior has several weaknesses, but Water and Grass-type moves deal double super effective damage against it. For maximum damage, Pokemon such as Zarude, Kyogre, Kingler, Swampert, Samurott, Roserade, and Feraligatr are excellent options.

Nidoking

Giovanni almost always has a Nidoking in his arsenal, but its Poison/Ground typing makes it weak to Ground, Ice, Psychic, and Water-type moves. Some of its best counters are Mewtwo, Hoopa, Alakazam, Espeon, Kingler, Landorus, Deoxys, Galarian Darmanitan, Kyogre and Excadrill.

Kingler

As a standard Water-type Pokemon, Kingler's weaknesses are Electric and Grass-type moves. This means it can be beaten easily in Pokemon GO by the likes of Zekrom, Zarude, Thundurus, Electivire, Zapdos, Raikou, Magnezone, Roserade, Tangrowth, and Sceptile.

Lugia

Giovanni's most dangerous Pokemon is always his legendary, and Lugia is no different. Regardless, as a Flying/Psychic-type, Lugia has a sizable number of weaknesses (Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type moves). Pokemon like Magnezone, Tyranitar, Hydreigon, Electivire, Weavile, Rhyperior, Bisharp, Umbreon, Alolan Golem, Rampardos, Mamoswine, Luxray, Gigalith, and Chandelure can help hammer away at Lugia's substantial stamina.

Like other Team GO Rocket battles, Giovanni's team is partially randomized. Two of the Pokemon in his current team are locked into place. Trainers should expect to always battle Persian and Lugia until Giovanni's team has changed. However, the third option he uses in battle will be randomly chosen from Rhyperior, Nidoking, and Kingler.

