5 most powerful Psychic-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO (September 2021)

Psychic-type Pokemon have been in Pokemon GO for a long time. Some of them are known for their terrifying attacking power, while others are known for their variety of coverage options and defensive utility.

There are multiple criteria to consider when determining which Pokemon is a good option in the game. These include how much damage a Pokemon can inflict and withstand, the moves it learns, and how easily players can get their hands on it.

Note: Pokemon that are no longer available in the game will not appear on this list.

Top 5 Psychic-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

5) Espeon

Espeon as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Arguably the best evolution for Eevee, Espeon has the highest attack stat of all the rest of the evolutions. However, while the Pokemon has an attack stat of 261, it lacks effective type coverage.

The only other types it has access to for attacking moves are Last Resort as a Normal-type move and Shadow Ball as a Ghost-type move. Both are charged attacks, so the player would have to choose between the two options. They are also both restricted to Elite TMs.

In terms of accessibility, Espeon is one of the easiest Psychic-type Pokemon to get in Pokemon GO. To obtain Espeon, the player will only need 25 Eevee candies and an Eevee nicknamed Sakura.

4) Exeggutor

Exeggutor as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Espeon is more accessible and has a higher attack spot, Exeggutor has more balanced stats that allow it to take more hits. The Pokemon also has better coverage options, a shadow variant, and a boost to its Solarbeam attack, making it a force to be reckoned with.

Players can obtain Exeggutor in Pokemon GO using 50 Exeggcute candies and an Exeggcute. While Exeggutor only has an attack stat of 233, it has a stamina stat of 216, allowing it to withstand a couple of strong attacks in battle.

3) Azelf

Azelf as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Azelf is yet another glass cannon Psychic-type Pokemon, what sets it apart from others of the same condition is how trainers can obtain it.

Azelf is one of the Pokemon that can be found in 5-star raids in Pokemon GO's September 2021 Season of Mischief.

Azelf has excellent coverage in its charged attack, Fire Blast. It also has a powerful attack stat of 270.

2) Metagross

Official artwork for Metagross (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metagross is a great choice for a Psychic-type in Pokemon GO. While its attack stat of 257 makes it a great offensive choice, it also has a formidable defense stat (228), an impressive stamina stat (190) and a defensive Steel typing.

Metagross has access to Earthquake, which is a great counter option for its Fire weakness. It also has a shadow variant, which makes it even stronger.

However, Metagross falls short in its accessibility. It requires 25 Beldum candies to evolve once and 100 Beldum candies to evolve again into Metagross. Beldum on its own is a very challenging Pokemon to catch in both the main series and Pokemon GO.

1) Alakazam

Alakazam as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alakazam is a great choice for Pokemon GO players with a Psychic slot to fill due to its monstrous attack stat of 271.

Alakazam also has the best coverage out of any other in-season Psychic-types in Pokemon GO at the moment. It has access to coverage moves not just in its charged move slot but also in its fast attack slot.

Alakazam has access to Counter and Focus Blast to deal with Dark-types. The Pokemon can also access Fire Punch to deal with Bug-types and Shadow Ball to deal with Ghost-types.

While obtaining Alakazam does require 125 Abra candies, Abra is a much easier Pokemon to find and catch in Pokemon GO.

Alakazam also has a shadow variant, making it even more powerful.

