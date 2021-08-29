Pokemon GO: Which regions will Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf be raid bosses in?

The Lake Guardians, known as Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf are in Pokemon GO raids, but each belongs to a specific region.

This isn't the first time Pokemon GO has made creatures available in a certain region only. The same happened with the likes of Heracross, Kangaskhan, and Mr. Mime.

Thankfully, the Lake Guardians will appear in Pokemon GO Raids. This means a Remote Raid Pass can be used if players are invited to a raid in a country or region where they aren't based.

The regions for the Lake Guardians in Pokemon GO

The Season of Mischief starts on the first day of September 2021. This introduces Hoopa in Pokemon GO, changes up Ditto disguises, rotates Raid Pokemon, and gives players chances at some Legendaries once again.

All three of the Legendary Lake Guardians will be in Five-Star Pokemon GO Raids from 14 September 2021 at 10.00 am local time to 1 October 2021 at 10.00 am local time.

The Season of Mischief begins in just a few days! 🤪 There’ll also be plenty more to look forward to coming in the month of September. https://t.co/AMxSnH7YJo pic.twitter.com/CP2z5mixOh — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 27, 2021

Each Wednesday in September will see a Raid Hour event starting at 6.00 pm local time in Pokemon GO. Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be in the spotlight on September 15, September 22, and September 29.

Here are the regions in which all three Lake Guardians can be found in Pokemon GO during September:

Uxie is available in the Asia-Pacific Region.

Mesprit is available in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India.

Azelf is available in the Americas and Greenland.

All three are Psychic-type Pokemon, which means defeating them will be easier with a powerful Dark-type creature in Pokemon GO. After that, the players just have to hope they stay in the Poke Ball.

Get ready for the Season of Mischief! This Season will focus on Hoopa, the Mischief Pokémon, which you’ll be able to encounter during this Season’s Special Research story! 😜 https://t.co/EeuXcVWu6j



Let us know what you think of the new blog design! pic.twitter.com/eXBDJvgukB — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 27, 2021

As mentioned previously, players will be able to obtain all three even if they don't travel to the specific region that Uxie, Mesprit, or Azelf will appear in their Five-Star Pokemon GO Raids.

Players can put out a Tweet asking for friends in locations they can't get to. Get some Remote Raid Passes, wait for an invite, and return the favor by inviting Pokemon GO friends from other regions to your specific Raid.

