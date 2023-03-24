5 best Speedsters in Pokemon Unite that players should use (March 2023)

Pokemon Unite possesses playable Unite Licenses that fit many different roles in team compositions. For example, Speedsters are well-known for being able to move and strike opponents quickly before slipping back into hiding.

Many Speedsters in the MOBA title excel as junglers, ganking over-extended opponents and securing buffs for themselves or their allies. The high movement speed of Speedsters also makes them capable when it comes to scoring points quickly and falling back.

Whatever the case, some Speedsters are more efficient than others in Unite Battles, and trainers who want to try out this role may want to stick to the top picks at first.

If Pokemon Unite fans are looking for top picks when it comes to playing Speedsters, they won't lack options.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Absol and 4 other amazing Speedsters in the current Pokemon Unite meta (March 2023)

1) Dodrio

While it can admittedly be a difficult Pokemon to use, Dodrio is one of the best Speedsters in Pokemon Unite. It has insane movement speed, has a three-pronged scoring mechanic, and can be a major pest when it uses hit-and-run tactics. The creature can be built for burst damage, pure scoring, or quick ganking and running away. It can also be effective in all three playstyles.

However, newcomers may want to hold off on using Dodrio right away, as its skill requirements and relative lack of survivability can lead to fast deaths if they are unprepared.

2) Gengar

Once considered exceedingly broken due to the pure burst damage it could do with its Hex + Sludge Bomb combo, Gengar has somewhat come back down to earth. Despite this, it still ranks as one of the best Speedsters in Pokemon Unite and can cause plenty of problems for opponents when utilizing Shadow Ball and Dream Eater.

As a jungler, Gengar can still deal great burst damage, inflict debilitating status effects, and has great range despite being a melee fighter.

Be that as it may, Pokemon Unite trainers should be careful with Gengar, as it isn't particularly effective as Gastly/Haunter, and it has a pretty low health total.

3) Absol

In Pokemon Unite's early days, Absol was almost impossible to avoid as it was a consensus lock as a jungler, usually on both teams in a given Unite Battle.

While it hasn't had that kind of ubiquitousness in some time, Absol is still a fantastic Speedster to use. It can dash about the battlefield, dealing high burst damage before slipping back into the jungle. Furthermore, its Unite Move, Midnight Slash, prevents opponents from targeting it for a set amount of time.

When built to deal high critical hit damage, Absol can still snowball and take over a Unite Battle. However, it requires smart positioning, as getting caught in crowd control can leave it vulnerable. The Pocket Monster doesn't have the health to shrug off heavy damage.

4) Talonflame

Much like Absol, Talonflame was once one of the most-picked Speedsters in Pokemon Unite. Though it may have fallen out of favor to some degree, this sky-soaring Pokemon is still perfectly capable of filling a jungler role for any team that needs it.

Talonflame can still deal great burst damage, while its movesets allow it to pass through solid obstacles like walls and opposing Pokemon to get the jump on foes. When well-built, the creature can deal heavy critical damage with little more than its auto attack, making it both accessible and effective.

As good as Talonflame can be on offense, it's incredibly squishy health-wise and requires well-aimed skill shots when its moves are used. Whiffing a move can leave this Pocket Monster vulnerable, which is the last thing it needs due to its low overall health.

5) Zoroark

Arriving in November 2022, fan-favorite Zoroark is one of the more recent additions to Pokemon Unite's roster of Speedsters.

Zoroark excels at dashing around to close in or back away from battle and can utilize different combos to ratchet up its burst damage. Furthermore, it can be built to fine-tune its performance when it comes to damage, mobility, or hit-and-run tactics.

Despite Zoroark's great mobility, Pokemon Unite trainers will have to get used to using its combos to ensure they deal good damage. Also, like many Speedsters, Zoroark doesn't have the durability to be caught out in the open by opponents who can inflict crowd-control effects.

