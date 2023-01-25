Pokemon Unite in 2022: Most picked licenses, new arrivals, and more

Pokemon Unite has undergone significant changes in 2023, and it looks completely different from the original version that was released in 2021. The developers seem to be open to feedback from the community, and the various updates and new features introduced in 2022 have greatly altered the game.

According to official metrics released by TiMi Studio Group and The Pokemon Company, trainers banded together and battled on Aeos Island for over 675,000,000 hours in 2022. This metric alone is a testament to how popular the Pokemon MOBA game is even a year after its release.

There are plenty more interesting tidbits to examine in Pokemon Unite's 2022, some of which may be particularly noteworthy to the community and its players.

Pokemon Unite's 2022 in review and by the numbers

Over a dozen new Pokemon joined Pokemon Unite's roster in 2022 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A lot of content was released for Pokemon Unite from January to December 2022, and countless trainers battled for supremacy across the game's various modes. According to The Pokemon Company and TiMi's metrics, trainers conducted over 2,000,000,000 battles over the course of the year. Along the way, the game's development team ensured that there were plenty of new Unite Licenses to use and strategies to formulate.

Every playable Pokemon introduced in 2022 in Pokemon Unite:

Delphox

Trevenant

Urshifu

Espeon

Zoroark

Clefable

Mew

Azumarill

Duraludon

Scyther/Scizor

Aegislash

Hoopa

Sableye

Dragapult

Dodrio

Glaceon

Buzzwole

Tyranitar

Dragapult is a Ranged Attacker that depends on quick movement, stealth, and rapid-fire attacks to bring their team to victory.

With such an expansive roster, there were plenty of Pokemon to use in Pokemon Unite in 2022. However, three Pocket Monsters stood out the most when it came to being community favorites. Among the 47 playable creatures by the end of 2022, three picks ranked as the most popular among trainers.

Top three most-used Pokemon:

Pikachu - 129,186,809 uses Greninja - 103,402,378 uses Charizard - 101,925,049 uses





A total of 18 new Pokémon joined the fight on Aeos Island!

In addition to the various Pokemon released in Unite, trainers could access tons of different holowear, stickers, and other customizations either directly from the in-game shop or through the seasonal Battle Passes. During the One-Year Anniversary event, trainers were also able to compete on a new map known as Theia Sky Ruins, which featured different wild Pokemon spawns and bosses (like Rayquaza replacing Zapdos, for example).

With so many new additions and players in 2022, one can only hope that 2023 is just as lively. There's little doubt that TiMi Studio Group and The Pokemon Company have a full slate of new Unite Licenses, events, and customizations planned for this year. It's too early to tell, but fans will be eager to see if Unite maintains its momentum in the coming months or if enthusiasm diminishes over time.

Pokemon Unite had a strong start in 2021 and continued its momentum into 2022, but its true test is yet to come. As a game's lifespan progresses, it can become challenging for it to remain relevant. It remains to be seen if Unite is able to sustain its success, but if its performance in 2022 is any indication, the game appears to have a promising future.

