Pokemon Unite crosses 100 million downloads: Celebration Gift code, rewards, how to redeem, and more

It was recently announced by The Pokemon Company that Pokemon Unite has finally crossed the 100 million download mark. In celebration of this staggering milestone, all players are being rewarded with a special code that can be exchanged and redeemed in-game to get free Aeos Coins and other in-game items.

Pokemon Unite is a unique take on the iconic franchise's mainline video game titles and established gameplay mechanics. Developed by TiMi Studio and released in 2021, it's a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena title that can be played on Android, iOS, and the Nintendo Switch.

Since its launch, the game has slowly built a considerable and loyal player base and this latest news will surely be cause for celebration for both fans and the developers.

How can players get the 100 million downloads celebration rewards in Pokemon Unite?

With Pokemon Unite being downloaded more than 100 million times across the world, the developers have provided players with a code to celebrate this exciting achievement. Trainers can redeem this code within the game to receive 1000 Aeos Coins and 1 Gold Emblem Box.

According to Serebii, the code to commemorate the 100 million download count in the Pokemon MOBA title is as follows: THANKYOUFOR100MM

Serebii Update: Pokémon UNITE has been downloaded over 100 million times. To celebrate, a code has been given for 1000 Aeos Coin and 1 Gold Emblem Box: THANKYOUFOR100MM

To redeem it in-game, players need to follow these steps:

Players will first have to launch the game.

At the main menu home screen, players need to click on the calendar icon on the right-hand side of the whole screen.

Players will then have to find their way to the Daily Events tab that can be seen at the top.

Once players have clicked on the Daily Events tab, they will need to scroll down until they find the Gift Exchange tab. Here, players will have to click on the Exchange button.

This will take players to another website, where they have to type out the aforementioned code.

The 'Gift code exchanged' message (Image via Pokemon Unite)

Players need to be careful while inputting the code to ensure they haven't made any mistakes while typing in the numbers and letters. Once the Gift Code exchange is successful, players will be able to pick up the reward items from their mail, which will be sent within 48 hours.

Serebii Update: Pokémon UNITE has added new Holowear: Gift Box Style for Dodrio.

Pokemon Unite has had quite a stellar year with the game being added to the proceedings of the Pokemon World Championships back in August, joining the likes of TCG and Pokemon GO. The developers have also consistently added new features and cosmetics through numerous updates, with the most recent one introducing the new Dodrio Holowear.

