Pokemon TCG 2023 Championship Series season: Standard format rotation, date, and more 

Pokemon TCG players have seen a number of major announcements coming from The Pokemon Company in the last couple of days. It was mentioned that the Scarlet and Violet set would be released next year, which will bring a host of changes to the game along with generation 9 pocket monsters. Moreover, the details regarding the standard form rotation for the competitive season were also announced.

Hosted by Play! Pokemon, the Pokemon Championship Series is a tournament series organized annually by the Pokemon Company. It concludes with the World Championships, to which players are invited based on their performances over the course of the season. The announced changes for the season will be implemented in April 2023.

Everything to know about Pokemon TCG 2023 Championship series standard format rotation

The standard form rotation for the 2023 Championship series will arrive on April 14, 2023. This means the new changes will present themselves in the middle of the 2023 season. The alterations concerning Pokemon TCG Live will come into effect on March 30, 2023. The Pokemon Company also mentioned:

"This will give players an official platform to test out the new Standard format before participating in any in-person events."

Christopher @cschemanske



EUIC will be fun.



pokemon.com/us/pokemon-new… Rotation confirmed for April 14, 2023.EUIC will be fun. Rotation confirmed for April 14, 2023.EUIC will be fun.pokemon.com/us/pokemon-new…

According to the official announcement from December 12, the following changes will be implemented when the standard form rotation comes into force next year:

In the 2023 Standard format, cards bearing the "D" regulation mark will not be considered legal.

In the 2023 Standard format, cards bearing the "E" and "F" regulation marks will be allowed to be used, along with those featuring any regulation marks released in the future.

The announcement states that a card's legality no longer depends on the expansion it is from but on the regulation mark that can be found at the bottom of the item. Players are advised to check if a card is legal to be played. Furthermore, new items will have a waiting period of typically two weeks before they can be legally played in tournaments.

It was further announced that cards associated with an older version, which do not have a regulation mark, can still be used legally, provided they are currently permitted to be employed. Players should check out the Play! Pokemon Tournament Rules Handbook to learn more about what is and isn't legal to use.

Pokemon Tool cars will be considered as their own category of Trainer Cards when they receive errata with the release of Scarlet and Violet expansion in Pokemon TCG. Thereafter, there will be four Trainer Card categories: Item, Supporter, Stadium, and Pokemon Tool.

Pokémon TCG @PokemonTCG



Learn about the changes coming to the Pokémon TCG in the upcoming Scarlet & Violet Series.



: pkmn.news/SV1TCGupdate Scarlet & Violet is a new era for the #PokemonTCG Learn about the changes coming to the Pokémon TCG in the upcoming Scarlet & Violet Series. Scarlet & Violet is a new era for the #PokemonTCG. ❤️ 💜Learn about the changes coming to the Pokémon TCG in the upcoming Scarlet & Violet Series.➡️: pkmn.news/SV1TCGupdate https://t.co/smCWBYfZA6

The Scarlet and Violet set will make its way to Pokemon TCG on March 31, 2023, marking the end of the Sword and Shield era. Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Miraidon EX, Koraidon EX, and Professor's Research will be arriving with it.

The expansion will also see a number of changes come to Pokemon TCG, including those that affect the classic yellow borders. Interested readers can check out further details about the Scarlet and Violet expansion in this article.

