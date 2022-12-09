Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet set: Release date, featured changes, price increase, and more

After its roaring launch in November, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be making their way to Pokemon TCG early next year. The first Generation 9 Trading Card Game set will be released in two parts. Not only will they bring new cards to the game but will also introduce a number of changes, including the reported addition of the Terastal phenomenon.

Pokémon TCG @PokemonTCG



Learn about the changes coming to the Pokémon TCG in the upcoming Scarlet & Violet Series.



: pkmn.news/SV1TCGupdate Scarlet & Violet is a new era for the #PokemonTCG Learn about the changes coming to the Pokémon TCG in the upcoming Scarlet & Violet Series. Scarlet & Violet is a new era for the #PokemonTCG. ❤️ 💜Learn about the changes coming to the Pokémon TCG in the upcoming Scarlet & Violet Series.➡️: pkmn.news/SV1TCGupdate https://t.co/smCWBYfZA6

Scarlet and Violet saw the unveiling of Generation 9 in the mainline video game series of the iconic Pokemon franchise. Touted by Game Freak as the first open world RPGs in the series, players get to experience the vast expanse of the new Paldea region while completing the three pathways available.

What is new with Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet set? Release date and more

According to Serebii, the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet set will be released on March 31, 2023, and will draw the curtains on the Sword and Shield era. It also revealed the upcoming cards of the Generation 9 set and they are as follows:

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Miraidon EX

Koraidon EX

Professor's Research Sada - Supporter (You may play only 1 Supporter card during your turn)

Professor's Research Turo - Supporter (You may play only 1 Supporter card during your turn)

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet Serebii Picture: Official "booster" artwork for the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Trading Card Game set featuring Koraidon & Miraidon serebii.net Serebii Picture: Official "booster" artwork for the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Trading Card Game set featuring Koraidon & Miraidon serebii.net https://t.co/Z7uMO9JtXs

The Scarlet and Violet set will also reintroduce Pokemon EX, which are powerful cards that, when defeated, will award the victor two Prize cards. Miraidon and Koraidon will mark the return of the EX mechanic, being the first cards officially confirmed to be EX.

The Pokemon Company has also revealed a slew of changes that will accompany the Generation 9 expansion into Pokemon TCG. They are as follows:

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet

serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Note: Yellow borders are now gone from the Pokémon Trading Card Game in English as of Scarlet & Violet. All booster packs will now feature three guaranteed foil cards per booster as well Serebii Note: Yellow borders are now gone from the Pokémon Trading Card Game in English as of Scarlet & Violet. All booster packs will now feature three guaranteed foil cards per booster as well serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/Im7lKwaeVX

The most noticeable change will be that the classic yellow borders of Pokemon TCG cards that players in the West have grown accustomed to will be discontinued. Instead, it will be changed to the silver border seen in Japan, to further unify "the game on a global level." The position of the subcategory of Trainer cards will be moved to the top left from the top right of the cards.

With Scarlet and Violet, Energy cards will have the said name and a new subtype tag mentioned at the top, while the Energy symbol will move to the bottom right. This is being done for more clarity. The announcement also revealed that expansion symbols are set to be replaced by expansion codes, placed at the bottom left of a card.

Pokemon TCG items will have different prices in select markets with the launch of the Generation 9 titles due to global inflation affecting material costs and production expenses. The announcement provided the example that a booster pack will now cost $4.49 USD instead of $3.99 USD.

Continuing with the first point, it was announced that each pack will have three guaranteed foil cards per booster with each one with a 'Rare' rarity or high being foil. Certain items will be accompanied by additional items now, like the Elite Trainer Box bringing an additional booster pack and full-art promo card.

It was also mentioned that competitive play will remain important in Pokemon TCG with the Scarlet and Violet set, and that players will soon learn more from an upcoming update on Standard rotation. Furthermore, Pokemon TCG Live is now out in its beta stage and Pokefans can quickly check it out to get a hang of things.

Poll : 0 votes