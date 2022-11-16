Pokemon TCG Live beta finally launched globally: How to play, platforms, system requirements, and more

After the servers for the first Pokemon TCG online game closed in 2021, fans were devastated to say farewell to their cherished memories within the title. However, players who loved the card game will be happy to know that the new version of the title, Pokemon TCG Live, has just launched its global beta.

Thankfully, most of the cards and items that players had were saved to their Trainer's Club account rather than the game itself. This means their belongings will be brought over to the new title, and they will not have to start over from scratch.

Pokemon TCG Live will keep its free-to-play price tag. Players can access and play its beta on mobile devices through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. They can access and play it on Windows PC and macOS devices by downloading the app from the game's official website.

With this information available, fans will now need to know if they have a system capable of running the new application. So what should players know about this new title in the Pokemon franchise?

Pokemon TCG Live: System requirements for all compatible devices

PC/Mac

Windows

Operating System - Windows 7/8/10/ 10 64-bit

Processor - Intel® Pentium® D or AMD® Athlon™ 64 X2 - Recommended: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo (2.2 GHz) or AMD® Athlon™ 64 X2 (2.6 GHz) or better

Intel® Core™ 2 Duo (2.2 GHz) or AMD® Athlon™ 64 X2 (2.6 GHz) or better Memory - 3/4 GB RAM

Storage - 3GB available Hard Drive space

Video - NVIDIA® GeForce® 8600 GT or ATI™ Radeon™ HD 2600XT or better - Recommended: NVIDIA® GeForce® 240 GT or ATI™ Radeon™ HD 4850 or better

NVIDIA® GeForce® 240 GT or ATI™ Radeon™ HD 4850 or better Network - Broadband Internet

Resolution - 1024 x 768 display resolution minimum

Pokemon TCG Live will be compatible with touchscreen input for laptops. A mouse and keyboard can also be used. There will be no controller support for this title.

Mac

Operating System - OS X® 10.14 or macOS® 10.14

Processor - Intel® Core™ 2 Duo - Recommended: Intel® Core™ i3 or better

Intel® Core™ i3 or better Memory - 3/4 GB RAM

Storage - 3GB available Hard Drive space

Video - NVIDIA® GeForce® 8600M GT or ATI™ Radeon™ HD 2600 Pro - Recommeded: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 650M or ATI™ Radeon™ HD 5670 or better

NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 650M or ATI™ Radeon™ HD 5670 or better Network - Broadband Internet

Resolution - 1024 x 768 display resolution minimum

Much like the PC version of Pokemon TCG Live, a touch screen as well as a mouse and keyboard can be used. Controller support will be absent.

Mobile

The official logo for Pokemon TCG Live (Image via The Pokemon Company)

iOS

Operating System - iOS 15

iPhone - iPhone 7 - 15

iOS Tablet Operating System - iOS 15

iPad - 2017

Android

Operating System - Android 8

Android Phone - Samsung Galaxy 7

Android Tablet - Samsung Galaxy Tab (2016)

Memory - More than 2 GB

Texture Compression - ASTC compression (must have OpenGL3.0+ and extension GL_KHR_texture_compression_astc_ldr)

Sadly, there does not appear to be a console version for the title as of writing. However, the Nintendo Switch would make a great potential platform for Pokemon TCG Live, as it has been for Pokemon UNITE as well as Pokemon Cafe Mix.

Players can only keep their ears to the ground in hopes of a potential Switch port.

Poll : 0 votes