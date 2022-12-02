How to get Urshifu in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite's 12th season has started off with a bang as the popular MOBA title has added Urshifu as the newest Unite License. The Legendary Pokemon hails from the Galar region of Pokemon Sword and Shield and fits the All-Rounder role in team compositions.

After a substantial amount of testing on the public test servers, Urshifu has finally made its way into the current version of Pokemon Unite. The Pokemon Company made an announcement detailing its arrival today, along with information pertaining to the Season 12 Battle Pass. Urshifu joins a growing roster of playable Pocket Monsters that has recently included the likes of Sableye and Zoroark.

But how can Pokemon Unite players obtain the new legendary brawler? Much like previous releases, there are a few methods to obtain Urshifu in the game.

How to obtain Urshifu in Pokemon Unite

As with previous Unite License releases in recent months, obtaining Urshifu will initially require trainers to purchase it through Aeos Gems. These can be obtained by spending real-world currency. However, once the first week of Urshifu's release ends on December 8, 2022, players will also be able to buy Urshifu's Unite License using Aeos Coins, which are acquired through gameplay.

How to Purchase Urshifu in Pokemon Unite

Open the game and either press the "Obtain" button when Urshifu's announcement notification appears, or head to the main menu and select the shopping cart icon to open the store. On the shop screen, select the Unite Battle Committee page. Select Urshifu's Unite License from the list and press "Obtain." Confirm that you'd like to purchase the license for 575 Aeos Gems. The Aeos Gems will be taken from your current balance and Urshifu will now be usable in-game! Alternatively, if you have an insufficient amount of Aeos Gems, the game will redirect you to the currency shop, where you can purchase additional gems using real-world currency.

Once December 8 has arrived, Pokemon Unite players will be able to use the method listed above to acquire Urshifu with Aeos Coins as well. This gives players a week to grind out some matches and complete challenges to rack up the number of Aeos Coins they require. Urshifu is being made available for 12,000 coins, which is a pretty sizable price even by the game's own standards.

However, once trainers pick up Urshifu, they should be fairly happy with their purchase. The Legendary Pokemon is a capable fighter with plenty of flexibility, thanks to its two different fighting techniques known as Single Strike and Rapid Strike. With these two styles, Urshifu should fit into many different team compositions and perform well regardless of the lane.

While Urshifu will likely fit many players' styles in Pokemon Unite, it's still best to try out the Pocket Monster in the practice arena before purchasing it. This way, players can at least get a feel for the Pokemon's license and gameplay before committing a large number of Aeos Gems/Coins to pick it up permanently. All purchases in the MOBA title are non-refundable, so it's wise to make certain of your commitment before giving up your hard-earned currency.

