Pokemon Unite Aeon Gem prices updated on Android/iOS, Nintendo Switch eShop costs remain unchanged

Pokemon Unite developers have confirmed that prices for in-game Aeos Gem purchases on Android/iOS have increased in accordance with the recent cost changes made by platform holders.

Nintendo Switch eShop prices will remain the same for now, but they will be adjusted at a later date.

Players in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam, and all territories that use the Euro currency will be affected by these new changes.

However, it is to be noted that Unite Membership holders will not be affected.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Please note that these changes have taken place on mobile storefronts only at this time. Nintendo Switch eShop prices for these regions will be adjusted at a later date.



New pricing and tax changes have recently been implemented for the Apple App Store. This has led to an increase in the cost of currency and purchases in various games, including several Pokemon titles.

Apple has not provided a reason for these changes. However, many believe it may be the result of the recent drop in local currency exchange rates against the dollar.

In light of this news, many game developers have decided to make similar changes on other mobile platforms apart from iOS, including Android.

In a statement addressing the development, Niantic said:

"We know that changes to pricing and currency are impactful to our community across all Niantic games - Pokemon GO, Ingress and Pikmin Bloom - and we wanted to provide proactive notice that some players will experience an increase in in-game currency prices starting as early as October 5.

"This update is due to changes in App Store price tiers. We will also make similar changes on other mobile platforms."

Pokemon Unite players can check out their associated store page for the up-to-date purchase prices.

Players react to Pokemon Unite's recent price inflation, slam developers for making the decision

Many Pokemon Unite players have taken to Twitter to express their opinions on the new pricing changes.

Many fans feel that this is a move motivated by profits rather than guidelines.

absolutely disgusting @PokemonUnite disgusting, you are not putting any effort to fix the game and now that this garbage got popular thanks to e-sports you want to make more $$$absolutely disgusting @PokemonUnite disgusting, you are not putting any effort to fix the game and now that this garbage got popular thanks to e-sports you want to make more $$$absolutely disgusting

JordanPadillaRivera @jordan082096 @PokemonUnite How to kill your game, step one @PokemonUnite How to kill your game, step one

Some players have been very vocal about their concerns for the game as it still hosts a bevy of balancing issues and laggy menus.

They have now expressed their dissatisfaction with the developers for not fixing these issues and increasing the cost of the premium currency instead.

Anton @delToni10 @PokemonUnite Just fix rank matchmaking.. don't keep busy monetizing! Prioritize your base player @PokemonUnite Just fix rank matchmaking.. don't keep busy monetizing! Prioritize your base player

Nicholas L @NicholasL_23 @PokemonUnite Can you fix the random matchups.. I should not be on a team with spammer bots 70% of the time. @PokemonUnite Can you fix the random matchups.. I should not be on a team with spammer bots 70% of the time.

Many players feel that if the developers are increasing the cost of Pokemon Unite's premium currency, they deserve a better gaming experience in return.

Fans can only hope that the rise in prices will go towards making Pokemon Unite a better game.

