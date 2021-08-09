How to top up Pokemon Aeos Gems from top sites

Pokemon UNITE is the Pokemon game that has stepped out of the RPG genre since the advent of Pokemon GO. Developed and published by TiMi Studio and The Pokemon Company, this Pokemon MOBA pits players against one another in a 5v5 team combat.

The ultimate objective of the game is to get ahead in terms of scoring points. Pokemon UNITE is played on a timer and when the time is up, the team with higher points wins.

Currently, there are 20 playable Pokemon in the Pokemon UNITE roster, which can be purchased using Aeos Coins. These coins can be purchased with Aeos Gems using the funds from the Nintendo eShop.

The most feasible way to add Nintendo eShop funds would be by using a Nintendo eShop card. This card can also be used as a gift for family and friends who frequently shop for Nintendo games and products. Nintendo eShop cards can be purchased from various retailers. Here are some of our editor's picks for the best retailers and online sites you can purchase the Nintendo eShop card from.

1) OffGamers

OffGamers is one of the leading video game top-up online stores in the world. Featuring gift cards for various well-known video game brands, their digital products are often accompanied by exciting promos and seasonal discounts.

Step 1: Head over to OffGamers' official website or click here to proceed to the Nintendo eShop card's product page.

Step 2: Create a new OffGamers account or log in to an existing one.

Step 3: Select the region for your Nintendo eShop card.

Step 4: The code will be delivered to your email. You can then use the code to redeem funds from the Nintendo eShop.

Step 5: Aeos Gems can now be purchased from the Pokemon UNITE game using the added funds in the Nintendo eShop.

2) Amazon

Amazon.com is one of the most prominent retailers online and given its credentials, you can expect a great user experience with the various Nintendo eShop card options available.

Step 1: Head over to Amazon's official site and search for ‘Nintendo eShop card’.

Step 2: Add the selected item to your Amazon shopping cart.

Step 3: Proceed to checkout and make your purchase using their selected payment options.

Step 4: After receiving your digital code, use the code to redeem the funds from the Nintendo eShop.

Step 5: Enter Pokemon UNITE and purchase your Aeos Gems using the redeemed funds.

3) GameStop

GameStop is the go-to site for many when it comes to gaming products. Arguably the largest video game retailer in the world, we are confident that gamers can purchase their Nintendo eShop card for a good price from here.

Step 1: Create a GameStop account or log in to an existing account.

Step 2: Select your Nintendo eShop card and place it in your shopping cart.

Step 3: Head over to the checkout page where you can confirm your payment. PayPal is accepted as well.

Step 4: After redeeming the funds, you can now get the Aeos Gems from Pokemon UNITE.

