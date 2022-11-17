5 most overpowered Pokemon Unite licenses in current meta (November 2022)

Pokemon UNITE marks the highest-grossing media franchise's first step into the MOBA genre. Already amassing a dedicated playerbase, the title sees a fair amount of hype among fans of the Pokemon franchise as well as some attention from MOBA communities like DOTA and League of Legends.

Of course, like every other online competitive game, balancing can be a bit hectic with some patches. It is an unfortunate truth that some playable characters will be better than others with each update. With this in mind, many competitive players try to stay on top of the developing metagame for every patch to min-max their climb of the ranked ladder.

With Pokemon UNITE seeing a recent update, the game has been hit with many changes, including the addition of a new character, Sableye.

Pokemon UNITE 1.7.1.11's 5 Dominating Unite licenses

Venusaur

An army of Venusaur as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the dominating tanks in the metagame, Venusaur provides a multitude of playstyles. Those who wish to stay out of the action can take a Special Attack build and fire off skill shots to secure takedowns. Players who want to frontline their team can use a Muscle Band tank build to carry them.

Thanks to all the different niches Venusaur can fill, players will be disadvantaged if they do not have one on their team.

Absol

Absol as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A solid central character since the game's launch, Absol remains an excellent choice for both new and experienced Pokemon UNITE players. Though the recent patches brought a slight nerf to their attack stat and a small range decrease to their Sucker Punch move, Absol remains an oppressive early-game ambusher.

Absol's only downside is that its sheer damage output relies heavily on critical hits, which makes it incredibly inconsistent. However, getting lucky with crit chances in the game's later stages is much easier.

Mew

Mew as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though not safe from an entourage of nerfs, the Pokemon UNITE team still has yet to fix what makes Mew such an aggressive character. The ability to change moves on the fly makes for adaptability that other characters do not have. This allows Mew to always remain one step ahead of the competition.

In exchange for this adaptability, most of Mew's attacks are relatively weak compared to the rest of the cast. However, Solar Beam remains quite a nuisance for the enemy team.

Tsareena

Tsareena as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tsareena is arguably the best duelist in Pokemon UNITE. With exceptional sustain and excellent single-target damage, it is clear why it has remained such a great pick since its debut. While the nerf on Trop Kick's slow effect might be a bit noticeable for players who use her, she remains dominant in the metagame.

Newbies should remember that she can stagnate in opposing compositions with heavy crowd control effects. She is also frailer than other melee skirmishers.

Greninja

Greninja as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Greninja is arguably the best ranger in Pokemon UNITE following this new patch. Being incredibly fast, Greninja makes for an excellent center-area pick. Their moves also excel at hindering enemy vision and caring for weakened foes who may have escaped from a skirmish.

However, Greninja is not a pick. Most players can decide to play one day and start carrying games. They have a lot of movement techs that can take a few games to get the hang of and use effectively. Greninja is also very frail compared to other center-area characters.

