Pokemon Unite Venusaur guide: Best items, moveset, builds, and more

Pokemon Unite is the franchise's take on the strategy-heavy MOBA genre of online gaming. Using many of the beloved creatures across the franchise, players pit themselves in 5v5 matches against a team of opponents. Of course, there is no better way to get newcomers to give the game a chance than by including the iconic Kanto Starters.

When it comes to working on team composition, not many are a better fit for a bulky artillery ranger than Venusaur. Fitting the archetype of an "artillery mage," Venusaur excels at landing high amounts of damage to enemies in both duels and team fights. However, it requires a bit of skill to play because each ability needs to be aimed.

With this in mind, new players may want to try such a playstyle in Pokemon Unite. However, it can be a bit overwhelming with all the different combinations of items, battle items, and moves players can choose to take for each round. So what are some basics newbies will need to know before hitting the ranked ladder?

Venusaur in Pokemon Unite: Tips, tricks, and builds

An army of Venusaur as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Of course, like every other artillery mage in a MOBA, it is highly unlikely that a new player will excel with Venusaur in Pokemon Unite right off the bat. Users will need to take the time to practice their aim with precise skill shots, so it's a good idea to play a few unranked rounds before jumping into the competitive mode.

Venusaur attacks using the Special Attack stat. Because of this, held items like the attack weight are not effective on the Pokemon. Instead, rising Venusaur players should aim for items that boost Special Attack like the Wise Glasses. This item significantly increases the power of Venusaur's abilities, making it a must-have for its loadout.

The Shell Bell is another great item Pokemon Unite players may want to invest in. Complimenting Venusaur's impressive bulk and Special Attack, the Shell Bell increases the stat while also providing health regeneration to Venusaur if an ability hits a target. As a bonus, the Shell Bell also provides a bit of cooldown reduction.

The Focus and Muscle Band items are great for Venusaur in Pokemon Unite as they greatly increase the damage of its auto-attacks. Since abilities go on cooldown quite often, having an offensive held item for close-ranged combat is always helpful. Energy Amplifier also helps in reducing cooldowns even further.

Venusaur has a lot of different viable movesets, but most players opt for Petal Dance and Giga Drain. Petal Dance increases movement speed, works great for rushing at opponents in a pinch, and requires less practice to use effectively. However, it can be a bit risky to use if the opposing team has more damage.

On the other hand, Giga Drain will serve as Vensaur's main source of sustain. Since it is an AOE (area of effect) lifestealing move, it works great for long team fights and also gives Venusaur the upper hand in skirmishes. Ultimately, there is no wrong answer when it comes to Venusaur's moveset, and the choices largely depend on the player's preference.

Overall, Venusaur has two playstyles trainers can opt for: a potent artillery mage or a dangerous tank. Whichever style players choose to use, Venusaur can be a very consistent performer with a bit of practice.

