The best held items in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite takes the beloved franchise and gives it an incredible MOBA twist with everything we know and love.

The Held Item system allows Pokémon to improve their stats in a Unite Battle! With the ability to hold up to three held items, you can create combinations that complement your playstyle and strengths! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/FcBRkFgl8k — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) July 19, 2021

The best Pokemon moves are found in Pokemon Unite. Some of the most popular creatures are playable in the game. It even includes a handful of the most iconic items in Pokemon.

Items can be used in Pokemon Unite to give players an advantage in battle. They can heal a character, increase their attack skills, make them stronger overall and so much more.

Pokemon Unite: The best held items

1) Float Stone

My preferred Gengar build right now is wise glasses, scope lens, float stone, and eject button. For attacks its sludge bomb and hex route, the SB > Hex combo is insane DPS. #PokemonUNITE — bandito (@ZachisWhack617) July 23, 2021

The Float Stone is an incredible held item in Pokemon Unite. This item increases the Pokemon's speed while not in combat. This can be crucial to joining a fight and catching up with teammates who may be in trouble. Speed given to a normally slow Pokemon can truly change the tide of a battle.

2) Scope Lens

How to win in #PokemonUnite:

Get Absol.

Upgrade Scope Lens as much as possible.

Congratulations, every hit is x4 damage. — Pocket (@Pocket_Squid) July 23, 2021

In Pokemon Unite, the Scope Lens increases critical-hit damage. Higher damage Pokemon, such as Zeraora or Charizard, will do wonders with the Scope Lens. Attacker Pokemon are vital in putting the pressure on the opposing team. This held item makes it much less difficult.

3) Shell Bell

Yo, it is super hard to kill Ninetales when it’s holding a Shell Bell and Leftovers. I may also give it Assault Vest, but for now it’s wise glasses #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/nAYpeoLRfv — CSL ✨ #BringBackMirorB (@HeyImCSL) July 23, 2021

The Shell Bell is an invaluable held item in Pokemon Unite. It heals the player's character whenever it successfully lands an attack. Quick attackers could benefit from this greatly. It also buffs moves, reduces cooldown timers and increases overall damage dealt.

4) Rocky Helmet

You already know the first thing I unlocked in Pokemon Unite was the Rocky Helmet — Lord Emvee (@3MV33) July 22, 2021

The Rocky Helmet is a defensive Pokemon's dream come true in Pokemon Unite. It raises their defensive stats and, just like in the games, damages nearby opponents whenever the Pokemon is attacked. This is an item that is offensively defensive and cannot go unused.

5) Leftovers

dirty support main (and Eldegoss is pretty much unkillable with leftovers+ shell bell) #PokemonUNITE #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Lw2BrMx63j — InkLink (@InkiusLinkius) July 21, 2021

Leftovers is a wonderful Pokemon Unite held item for any character. It restores health over a time when the Pokemon is not in combat. If the player finds themself winning a massive battle but is on the brink of defeat, holding Leftovers is crucial. They can escape and heal up, pairing it with a zone heal to maximize health restoration.

