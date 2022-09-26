How to get the Gengar Tuxedo Style Holowear in Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite's Gengar has become the latest to get a new holowear which, in certain ways, is quite spooky. The Ghost-type Pokemon has some nice skins that have been added to the game in the past. With the Tuxedo Style outfit, it has managed to take things to a new spook level before Halloween.

The new holoware will soon be available to players, and the developers have kept a relatively simple process to obtain it. Holowears have been a popular item in the game as it allows players to alter the looks of the monsters. Different holowears are available to players in line with different seasons and events.

The latest holowear will be added directly to the shop, and the official costs are yet to be revealed. It also needs to be clarified when the new holowear for Gengar will be available in Pokemon Unite. Thankfully, there has been datamined information which has shown the likely cost of the holowear.

Disclaimer: The holowear has now been added to the game and can be bought from the store.

Gengar's Tuxedo Style outfit perfectly suits the monster's design in Pokemon Unite

The Tuxedo Style outfits have been a recent trend in September, with two already available in-game. The outfits were earlier revealed for Eevee's two evolutions - Espeon and Glaceon. While one costs crystals, the other can be obtained for free from an ongoing in-game event.

Gengar's Tuxedo Style outfit (Image via TiMi Studios)

Gengar's Tuxedo Style in Pokemon Unite will be available in the in-game shop when it goes live. Based on the datamined information, it will cost 400 crystals to acquire the holowear. It's still being determined if there will be any alternative method to obtain it, but that seems unlikely.

Only a little information is available now about what additional effects will be part of the holowear. Four hundred crystals seem relatively inexpensive as far as Pokemon Unite holowear costs are concerned. Glaceon's Tuxedo Style outfit costs a lot more but also has unique animations. It remains to be seen whether Gengar's Tuxedo Style outfit will do the same or have simpler animations.

Incidentally, the Tuxedo Style outfit for Gengar will be its second holowear following the Space outfit, which is already in the game. Thankfully, the new one is much more accessible but will also not be available to free-to-play players, which could be disappointing for some.

Nevertheless, there are different ways for players to acquire these crystals. They can choose to buy them directly from the shop or obtain them via the monthly UNITE club membership.

The Tuxedo Style outfit is available as of writing and can be accessed from the in-game store. While the Tuxedo Style outfit strives for an aristocratic look, there's a spooky feeling this time.

