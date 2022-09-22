How to obtain Espeon's Tuxedo Style and Blastoise's Sacred Style holowears in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite recently added a new holowear for Glaceon that can now be bought from the in-game store. The developers have continued further as two more are coming up for the community. Once available in-game, players will be able to customize the looks of Blastoise and Espeon.

The holowears in Pokemon Unite are the equivalent of character skins that players can utilize to customize the looks of their favorite monsters. These have been added for several Pokemon since the game's launch, and there are different ways to obtain one. While some have to be bought with paid currencies, others can be obtained without spending real-life money.

The two holowears that will be added very soon to the game also have different methods to obtain them. Here is all the important information players need to remember to get the holowear of their choice. While one of the two might be costly, it could be worth the investment.

Blastoise and Espeon become the latest in Pokemon Unite to get their holowears

Espeon and Blastoise are two Pokemon who are very different in the anime, and their playstyles in the game accurately reflect that. Espeon is an attacker with good damage potential among all the available choices. Meanwhile, Blastoise is a pure defender who can also be played as a secondary all-rounder.

Players who are using these two in Pokemon Unite have better choices in terms of their designs. The game will soon add the Sacred Style outfit for Blastoise and the Tuxedo Style outfit for Espeon. The two holowears not only have very different appearances, but players will also have to obtain the two in different ways.

Espeon's Tuxedo Style outfit will likely be free for all Pokemon Unite players. While the exact details are yet to arrive, the holowear will be part of the event missions. There have been similar events in the past where the holowears have been part of the final level.

If something similar repeats once more, a player must complete a set of missions in the stipulated time to unlock the holowear. Players need to have Espeon available in their collection to use it, as it won't be possible otherwise.

As for Blastoise's Sacred Style outfit, Pokemon Unite players will have to spend a hefty amount. It will be added to the in-game store and can only be obtained by the user of crystals. These crystals are the game's premium currencies, and there's no other way of obtaining them apart from buying with real-life money.

Another option is to get them with the help of Unite club membership, but it also costs a monthly sum and will take nearly two-months worth of crystals.

Once added to the in-game store, Blastoise's Sacred Style outfit will cost 2199 gems, which is certainly one of the most expensive ones. However, its animation and unique design could be a good investment for anyone who mains the Pokemon in the game.

It remains to be seen who will follow Espeon and Blastoise to become the next to get a holowear in the game.

