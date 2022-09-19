How to get Glaceon's Tuxedo Style holowear in Pokemon UNITE

Pokemon UNITE's Glaceon has become the latest to get a new holowear, and fans can now dress up the Ice-type differently. The developers have added a sense of royal aristocracy with the new skin that is available to all the players in the shop.

Holowear is a customized skin/costume available for the Pokemon in the game. It allows players to change how the monsters look as they can go for different designs. It offers the perfect option for players to personalize the Pokemon of their choice and allow it to stand out in fashion.

There are plenty of holowear already added to the game for different Pokemon. However, each varies in the game in terms of obtaining one, as some can be premium in nature. Others can be earned for free using in-game sources, and some holowears even have effects to add to their uniqueness.

Let's look at what kind of effect Glaceon's Tuxedo Style adds and how players can unlock it in Pokemon UNITE.

Glaceon's Tuxedo Style holowear in Pokemon UNITE is a premium option, comes with special animation

As mentioned in the title, the Tuxedo Style Holowear can only be obtained with in-game crystals. It's a premium currency in Pokemon UNITE, and players must spend real-life cash to get the holowear. It's royal in terms of looks and price, as they must spend 1200 crystals to obtain it.

While it's not cheap, the holowear will certainly be worth it for those who main Glaceon in the game. It has its movement animation, which is both unique and cool to look at. The value of getting the holowear will ultimately depend on the player's preferences. However, it could be a good pick for those completely invested in Glaceon.

As for the Pokemon itself, Glaceon is at a very strong place in Pokemon UNITE despite the plethora of options available in the attacking role. The Ice-type is a much more recent addition, but that's not its strongest point. Not only does it have a balanced set of abilities, it also enjoys a good damage potential.

Icicle Spear can do insane damage, especially if Glaceon is in the affected area. It's an extremely potent move against single targets and can finish squishy Pokemon on its own. Additionally, it synergizes well with Glacial Stage, which makes the move even more potent.

Ice Shard might not seem like much, but it is equally effective. It keeps Glaceon's Ice Crystal count, adds movement speed, and buffs damage. It has a lot of utility and works well with the Icicle Shard as the two complement each other.

Pokemon UNITE fans now have another reason to play Glaceon thanks to the Tuxedo Style holowear. They can it from the in-game store for the required amount of premium crystals. It doesn't come cheap, but then again, premium looks come at a premium cost.

It will be interesting to see which Pokemon gets its holowear next and how it will be made available to the players.

