Pokemon Unite Tuxedo Style Talonflame: How to get the new holowear

Like almost every free-to-play game on the market, Pokemon Unite has its fair share of premium cosmetics. While some players may not feel too strongly about these costly skins, others like having the option to spend a little bit of money to express themselves with some creative flair in the matches they play.

The newest cosmetic skin (or "style" as they are called in the game) grants the bird of fire, Talonflame, a fancy suit. While this is not the first time we have seen a set like this in the MOBA, this is one of the few cosmetics in the game to feature some extra flair in the form of animations.

Given the unique qualities around this new style for Talonflame in Pokemon Unite, many players are going to want to know how they can get their hands on it.

Obtaining The Tuxedo Style for Talonflame in Pokemon Unite: Understanding Aeos Gems

With every free-to-play game comes a premium currency that players can purchase with real money. Fortnite has V-Bucks, Multiversus has Gleamium, and Pokemon Unite has Aeos Gems. Named after the region the game takes place in, players can acquire this premium currency through a couple of different means.

Purchasing Aeos Gems

Of course, much like every premium currency on the market, players can just purchase Aeos Gems and proceed to use them for whatever they like. In the case of the Tuxedo style for Talonflame, players will need to purchase around $20 worth of Aeos Gems to afford it, which can be quite steep for many.

Pokemon Unite membership

The newest and only other way players can obtain Aeos Gems in Pokemon Unite is by opting into the membership program. For $10 per month, players in the program will have free rotations of roster characters, cosmetics, and most importantly, quests that give Aeos Gems.

While only giving out 40 Aeos Gems per day, this amount quickly adds up. However, this results in players needing to grind these quests for a month on average without missing a day if they want to acquire enough Aeos Gems for the new Talonflame cosmetic. However, it does cost half the price.

Many players may think they can use holowear tickets to purchase this style. However, given that the Tuxedo style for Talonflame features exclusive animations when KOing an opponent as well as movement, it is held in much higher regard than other cosmetics in the game. This is why players cannot "earn" this style.

The only options for players wanting to purchase the Tuxedo style for Talonflame in Pokemon Unite are to buy the skin with $20 worth of Aeos Gems or get a membership. There is no random lootbox system present in the game (similar to that of other MOBAs like League of Legends), so Talonflame players don't have many options available.

