The best build for Talonflame in Pokemon Unite

Talonflame is a Speedster in Pokemon Unite, ready to attack quickly, score goals, and overwhelm opponents.

The flaming bird is noted as a Novice character to play in Pokemon Unite. Truly, anyone can learn Talonflame easily and put the Pokemon to use on the battlefield in this MOBA.

Mobility is the name of the game with Talonflame as a Speedster. Attacking can sometimes be a risky play, but the ability to escape fast and regroup is an important aspect of Talonflame's abilities in Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite: The best build for Talonflame

Attacks

Image via The Pokemon Company

Start the Talonflame build path in Pokemon Unite by selecting Acrobatics. This is a dash attack with multiple attacks. Talonflame flies in, slashes at the enemy, and can then move freely after.

Be sure to grab Aerial Ace at level 5. This is another Physical dash attack in Pokemon Unite. Three attacks in one come with this move as Talonflame zooms in. The following attack also becomes empowered when Aerial Ace lands.

Go with Brave Bird at level 7. Like the moves before it, this is a dash attack for Talonflame. The Pokemon flies in and attacks all enemies in the designated area. There is recoil damage, but an empowered move used after reduces its cooldown.

In Pokemon Unite, Talonflame has one of the better Unite Moves. Flame Sweep sees the bird fly high in the sky before dropping down and swooping through a targeted path. It deals damage and pushes back anyone in its path.

Items

Image via The Pokemon Company

Scope Lens is a great option for a held item. In Pokemon Unite, Talonflame will be attacking a lot. Scope Lens boosts its critical hit damage. That is definitely going to provide a handful of boosted attacks in a game.

Attack Weight should be the second held item for Talonflame. As a Speedster, this Pokemon should be scoring a lot of goals. Attack Weight permanently increases the user's Attack upon scoring a goal.

The final held item for Talonflame should be the Float Stone. It is already incredibly fast on the battlefield. The Float Stone increases movement speed when not in combat, making it even quicker.

Give it Eject Button for its battle item. Moving in and out is what Talonflame excels at. The Eject Button allows it to teleport a short distance forward, closing the gap on a damaged opponent or creating space for an escape.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod