Pokemon Unite Glaceon guide: Best builds with movesets, items, & more

The Ice-type evolution of Eevee, Glaceon, has quickly carved its role into the Pokemon Unite meta as an overwhelming Attacker. However, there are some cons to this creature, such as its slower damage scaling and overall output. The damage dealt by Glaceon depends on its Ice Crystals, but players that master using this creature can smother their opponents and leave them frustrated.

Glaceon has incredible ranged capabilities in Pokemon Unite and a few builds that work wonders depending on the trainer's playstyle. This is an S-Tier Attacker that any aggressive player should want to learn to use.

The most effective Pokemon Unite builds for Glaceon

Aggressive Spear Build

Moveset

Swift (Level 1 or 3) > Icicle Spear (Level 4)

Tail Whip (Level 1 or 3) > Ice Shard (Level 6)

Unite Move: Glacial Stage (Level 8)

Battle Item

Eject Button: Makes the Pokemon move quickly in a specified direction.

Held Items

Muscle Band: Basic Attack damage is increased by a certain percentage based on the opposing Pokemon's remaining HP.

Basic Attack damage is increased by a certain percentage based on the opposing Pokemon's remaining HP. Wise Glasses: Increases Special Attack.

Increases Special Attack. Buddy Barrier: When Glaceon uses its Unite Move, the creature and its nearest ally with the lowest HP are given a shield equal to a certain percentage of their max HP.

Strategy

Depending on the needs of the team, this Pokemon Unite Glaceon build works in each of the three lanes. The move combination of this build triggers the Ice Crystal mechanic and helps deal the most damage possible.

The Held Items make Glaceon's attacks stronger, with some added defense coming from the Buddy Barrier. The Eject Button then provides mobility for a quick escape from battle if necessary.

Pokemon Unite players should look to constantly be on the offense against the enemy team. After using Ice Shard, the basic attack will become ranged Ice Crystals, which slows down opposing Pokemon and let Glaceon keep up and dominate them.

Hit-and-Run Build

Moveset

Swift (Level 1 or 3) > Icy Wind (Level 4)

Tail Whip (Level 1 or 3) > Ice Shard (Level 6)

Unite Move: Glacial Stage (Level 8)

Battle Item

X Speed: Increases the user's speed for five seconds and prevents any speed debuffs while the effect lasts.

Held Items

Sp. Atk. Specs : Increases Special Attack when a Pokemon scores a goal.

: Increases Special Attack when a Pokemon scores a goal. Choice Specs : Increases the damage of moves by a minimum number, with a higher Special Attack stat boosting that damage.

: Increases the damage of moves by a minimum number, with a higher Special Attack stat boosting that damage. Muscle Band: Basic Attack damage is increased by a certain percentage of the opposing Pokemon's remaining HP.

Strategy

The hit-and-run functionality of this Pokemon Unite build keeps Glaceon mobile and dangerous. Its dash abilities and increased pace with X Speed allow it to enter and exit fights in quick fashion.

The creature gains some boosted firepower from its Held Items, which should allow Glaceon to lead the charge in Pokemon Unite. Once an area is clear, the rest of the team can move in, and the Ice-type can even help with scoring.

As a ranged Attacker, players should look to keep their distance as much as possible from enemy Pokemon. There should be no problem striking down the majority of opponents before they are able to close the gap.

Glacial Turret Build

Moveset

Swift (Level 1 or 3) > Icicle Spear (Level 4)

Tail Whip (Level 1 or 3) > Freeze-Dry (Level 6)

Unite Move: Glacial Stage (Level 8)

Battle Item

X Attack: Increases standard attack speed, basic attack damage by x1.2, and move damage by x1.15 for eight seconds.

Held Items

Shell Bell : Recovers a minimum number of HP when a move lands on an enemy, with more HP recovered the higher the Special Attack stat.

: Recovers a minimum number of HP when a move lands on an enemy, with more HP recovered the higher the Special Attack stat. Energy Amplifier : When Glaceon uses its Unite Move, it deals increased damage for a short time after.

: When Glaceon uses its Unite Move, it deals increased damage for a short time after. Buddy Barrier: When Glaceon uses its Unite Move, the creature and its nearest ally with the lowest HP are given a shield equal to a certain percentage of their max HP.

Strategy

Trainers will use the Icicle Spear and Glacial Stage in tandem with this Pokemon Unite build. Gamers should start by gaining Ice Crystals and getting in some free hits from far away with Icicle Spear and Freeze-Dry.

When Glacial Stage, the Unite Move, is available, players should launch it to turn Glaceon into an ice-cold turret. Infinite Ice Crystals will be available while Glacial Stage is active, chipping away at the opposition and boss Pokemon.

The items given to Glaceon with this build strengthen its attack, give it HP recovery, and provide defensive boosts when the Unite Move is activated. Gamers need to farm EXP to level up the creature and get that Unite Move going as often as possible.

