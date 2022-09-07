5 Pokemon Unite licenses that are overpowered in the current meta (September 2022)

Like every MOBA, Pokemon Unite has its meta, which depends on multiple factors that players need to worry about. The Pokemon Company regularly makes changes and updates to the existing rosters to ensure balance in the game. From time to time, new additions also impact the tier list when a solid option gets added to the roster.

The current meta in the game has indeed changed since the September 2 maintenance, leading to Mew's addition. It also caused nerfs for some of the existing ones, while a few others received buffs. It has never been more open than it is now, as all the monsters can be played well.

However, few are ahead of the rest due to their current standing in the meta. While the following names might not guarantee victory, they will provide an excellent advantage to the players in Pokemon Unite.

Top 5 choices in Pokemon Unite to play in the current September meta

5) Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime was one of the strongest Pokemon in the game when it was released. It offered a lot of flexibility and versatility that wasn't quite common in the older days of Pokemon Unite. Since then, several new additions have been made to the supporter role that pushed the psychic-type to lower down in the order. It has all changed in the current season as Mr. Mime is once again back on top.

It can currently do a lot of damage when it comes to team battles. It's ranked at five due to an emergency nerf done to one of its moves, but should still pack a lot of punch. In its other moves, the buffs have now allowed the Pokemon to become one of the best in the supporting role. Moreover, its abilities can be used on the opponent for those who want to adopt an aggressive playstyle.

4) Pikachu

Patches come and patches go, but the yellow-colored Pokemon stays relevant as always. Arguably the face of the brand, Pikachu, is worth its price in gold in Pokemon Unite. With so many options available in the attacker category, one has to be extremely good to stand tall.

It has been an incredible addition to the game's original roster. The Pokemon has been influential since then, and nothing much has changed in the last year.

What makes it so compelling is the relative ease of playing with the electric-type. Unlike some other options, Pikachu's moves in the game are pretty simple, which makes it quite suitable for beginners.

It's also straightforward, and there are multiple ways to obtain it at no cost. With outstanding balance and damage potential, the yellow mouse can play as a single or multiple target damage option. All of this keeps Pikachu at the top of the current tier list.

3) Tsareena

Tsareena is arguably the best all-rounder to play in Pokemon Unite, even if its moveset is relatively complex. What makes it so good is the synergy between its abilities. It does a lot of damage, can do a reasonable amount of crowd control, and can heal itself as a bonus. The Pokemon can also be played as an attacker by those who can handle the difficulties that come with her.

Trop Kick and Stomp add a lot of sustained damage and buff up its health, making it quite hard to combat Tsareena. Queenly Majesty also adds to the area damage useful in team fights and can easily tilt the balance. Its ultimate is also one of the best single-target disablers in the game and can be used to target opposition attackers to take them out.

2) Absol

A couple of months back, there was a massive furor among the Pokemon Unite community. A secret buff was provided to Absol, which broke the Pokemon completely. Since then, the developers have worked to make it more balanced, but that hasn't reduced its potential. It has the highest damage potential in the game in terms of raw damage.

While there are certain limitations, Absol becomes a monster when targeting a single opponent. Its ultimate move is mighty and can take down even the tankiest characters. Absol is highly mobile, which makes it even harder to combat.

The only glaring weakness of the Pokemon begins with the late-game scenarios in the game. However, the early and mid-game advantages it brings are far more valuable.

1) Mew

Mew is the latest addition to Pokemon Unite, the first playable legendary in the game. Players can also obtain it at no additional cost by completing the mural challenge available to everyone. While the missions will take time and effort, it's worth it, given just how good the Pokemon is. The ability to reset adds to the complexity as this isn't something shared by any other option in Pokemon Unite.

Yet, the move reset is a huge advantage as it allows players to adapt to changing situations. Mew's moves are pretty synergistic with most others in the game. The versatility in moves allows players to switch between a couple of roles in-game. Unless there's a massive nerf, which seems unlikely, it will remain dominant in the meta for quite some time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta