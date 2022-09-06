Pokemon Unite Mr. Mime guide: Abilities, builds, and more

Mr. Mime has recently been a topic of interest among hardcore Pokemon Unite players.

Many players may find the Pokemon to be a rather goofy creature and an odd choice for their roster. However, it has quickly proven itself to be a worthy contender in the field of battle, even in the highest ranks of competitive play.

A lot of Pokemon Unite trainers might be interested in learning how to best play Mr. Mime in competitive play. However, before they can take this Pokemon into battle, they may want to know what its abilities do and what items best synergize with its preferred playstyle.

Analyzing Mr. Mime in Pokemon Unite

Mr. Mime as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mr. Mime is of the support classification. This means that it works best when paired with another teammate in the top or bottom lanes. Players looking to patrol in the jungle area should opt for a more consistent choice as Mr. Mime would struggle if put in the role of a constant roamer.

Like every other character in Pokemon Unite, players have the choice between four move combinations for Mr. Mime in the game.

For the first slot, players can choose either Confusion or Psychic. Psychic is a great AOE melee-ranged move that lowers the special defense of enemies who are hit by it.

However, for most builds, players should opt to take Confusion. The move has much more range than Psychic and can keep Mr. Mime safe from burst-damage offensive Pokemon.

Confusion also shoves enemies backwards. If the shoved enemy hits an obstacle, they take increased damage and receive a brief stun.

This pairs greatly with one of the moves that Mr. Mime can use in its second slot — Barrier. This move puts up a wall for a duration. The wall functions as an obstacle that opponents will be unable to pass through. This also means players can set up Barrier before using Confusion to push enemies into it for an easy set-up.

Players can also go for a more supportive approach and use Power Swap instead of Barrier. This move targets any Pokemon that the player would like to affect. If it affects an ally, the move will increase the speed and attack power while providing health regeneration. The move has the opposite effect on enemies.

In terms of a preferred build for Mr. Mime, players often run a crowd control burst damage build that utilizes the moves Confusion and Barrier. For items, players can use the Eject Button to escape losing fights. They can then use the Choice and Special Attack Lens as well as the Wise Glasses to further increase the amount of damage it deals.

If players truly put in the work to learn and perfect Mr. Mime in Pokemon Unite, they can easily dominate laning phases. Given how much pure crowd control is in Mr. Mime's toolkit, it even has the chance to carry team fights and steal valuable objectives like Rotom and Zapdos.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh