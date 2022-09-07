Pokemon Unite Gengar guide (September 2022): Best builds with movesets, items, & more

The meta frequently shifts in Pokemon Unite, but the one thing that remains the same is Gengar's dominance as a Speedster.

However, Gengar is quite fragile and performs best in the late stages of a match. Players have to get to that point by farming XP and ensuring the other team doesn't focus on keeping the Pokemon out of the fight.

Gengar delivers great status-inflicting attacks, has wonderful range despite most of his moves being melee attacks, and can deal damage in bursts.

With the right move paths, items, and strategy, Gengar can be an unstoppable nightmare in Pokemon Unite.

Most effective builds for Gengar in Pokemon Unite

Attacker Build

Moveset

Will-O-Wisp (Level 1 or 3) > Sludge Bomb (Level 5)

Lick (Level 1 or 3) > Hex (Level 7)

Unite Move: Phantom Ambush

Battle Item

Fluffy Tail: Prevents wild Pokemon from acting and increases their damage taken by x1.5.

Held Items

Wise Glasses : Increases Special Attack.

: Increases Special Attack. Choice Specs : Increases the damage of moves by a minimum number, with a higher Special Attack stat boosting that damage.

: Increases the damage of moves by a minimum number, with a higher Special Attack stat boosting that damage. Shell Bell: Recovers a minimum number of HP when a move lands on an enemy, with more HP recovered, the higher the Special Attack stat.

Strategy

Gengar is of the Speedster class in Pokemon Unite, but this build turns it into more of an Attacker. It focuses on the ultra-powerful Sludge Bomb and Hex attack combination that is hard to counter.

Players should start by choosing Lick before using Will-O-Wisp. Lick pulls opposing Pokemon closer, preventing them from escaping and allowing for quick XP farming to start a Pokemon Unite match.

Farming XP should be the main priority in the Jungle lane. Gastly and Haunter are a bit weak, so trainers should prioritize a speedy evolution to Gengar. They can then follow the move paths that teach Gengar Sludge Bomb and Hex.

The fragility can be counteracted with Shell Bell. It will gain back health while damaging others. The other items will help in the damage department and will make sure Gengar has no problem knocking out wild Pokemon and other players.

Dream Eater Build

Moveset

Will-O-Wisp (Level 1 or 3) > Shadow Ball (Level 5)

Lick (Level 1 or 3) > Dream Eater (Level 7)

Unite Move: Phantom Ambush

Battle Item

Eject Button: Makes the Pokemon move quickly in a specified direction.

Held Items

Wise Glasses : Increases Special Attack.

: Increases Special Attack. Choice Specs : Increases the damage of moves by a minimum number, with a higher Special Attack stat boosting that damage.

: Increases the damage of moves by a minimum number, with a higher Special Attack stat boosting that damage. Focus Band: Recovers HP each second for three seconds when a Pokemon drops to low HP.

Strategy

This is another build meant for the Jungle lane in Pokemon Unite. It sacrifices a bit of mobility in favor of durability. Instead of selecting Hex and Sludge Bomb as Gengar's moves, players should go with a combination of Shadow Ball and Dream Eater.

The opening stages of the match will be very similar. Gastly and eventually Haunter should take to the Jungle lane, destroying wild Pokemon and gaining XP to choose the right move path and evolve into Gengar.

Eject Button will be available to dash into or away from a fight. Special Attack increases with Wise Glasses and Choice Specs. Meanwhile, Focus Band provides Gengar with some healing.

Shadow Ball will weaken enemies, and Dream Eater will disable them by putting them to sleep. If used again on the sleeping opponent, Dream Eater heals Gengar and reduces Shadow Ball's cooldown. This technique will keep Gengar in the fight and leave opposing Pokemon Unite players frustrated.

Point-Scoring Build

Moveset

Will-O-Wisp (Level 1 or 3) > Sludge Bomb (Level 5)

Lick (Level 1 or 3) > Hex (Level 7)

Unite Move: Phantom Ambush

Battle Item

X Speed: Increases the user's speed for five seconds and prevents any speed debuffs while in effect.

Held Items

Sp. Atk Specs : Increases Special Attack when a Pokemon scores a goal.

: Increases Special Attack when a Pokemon scores a goal. Choice Specs : Increases the damage of moves by a minimum number, with a higher Special Attack stat boosting that damage.

: Increases the damage of moves by a minimum number, with a higher Special Attack stat boosting that damage. Score Shield: A shield equal to a percentage of its max HP is granted when a Pokemon is attempting to score a goal. Goals will go uninterrupted while the shield is active.

Strategy

This final build ditches the typical Jungle lane role that Gengar holds in Pokemon Unite. Instead, Gengar will take these moves and items into the Top or Bottom lane to score a ton of points.

The Sludge Bomb and Hex combo does wonders here. These are Special Attack-based maneuvers. The held items given to Gengar will also boost the amount of damage it can dish out.

Essentially, Gengar will power through any Pokemon it comes across in whatever lane the player chooses. This will see Gengar gather plenty of orbs to slam into the goals along the way.

Score Shield will ensure it can put points in the hoop, while the rest of the items will keep it fighting. X Speed will make it even faster than it normally is in Pokemon Unite, and Specs will make it stronger throughout the match and when a goal is scored.

