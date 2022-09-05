Pokemon Unite guide (September 2022): What are the best performers for each lane?

Pokemon Unite has crossed the gap between the beloved franchise and more commonplace competitive formats. Bringing the series into the MOBA genre, players will have the choice to control one of many pocket monsters picked from a catalog of many fan favorites.

As the game ages, more playable characters will inevitably be added. More than a year into the game's lifespan, users already have quite an expansive roster. However, this has left many wondering if there are characters that may be worth playing more than others.

This is true for Pokemon Unite's current version in September 2022. Given the Pokemon already in the title, gamers looking to take their gameplay into the game's competitive scene will need to know which of the many creatures they should invest their time in learning for each of the three lanes.

Pokemon Unite's top contenders in September 2022

Top lane

The top lane is typically slower than the other areas in the game. Given its slightly longer length, players have more room to farm and engage in damage trades.

This leads to the lane's top performers being very defensively powerful, capable of dealing burst damage or even having some self-healing.

Charizard

On top of being one of the easiest in the game to learn and use effectively, Charizard is one of the most consistent damage dealers for any game stage. While not a defensive tank like Crustle or Blastoise, it boasts excellent endurance for a Pokemon of the damage orientation.

With its only drawback being its lengthy evolution time, Charizard can make for a disorienting power spike when it finally does reach its full potential. Pair this with significant AOE attacks for dealing with unwanted lane guests, and Charizard is a great generalist for any gamers to use.

Slowbro

Slowbro is notorious for having some of the best sustain in the game. This can make it a menace for the enemy team if it is left uncontested or manages to take the lead over its laning opponent.

With all of the crowd control and self-healing in its kit, Slowbro makes a splash by outlasting its opponents. It is also beneficial for its team in the later stages of the game when everybody begins to move as a team.

Its crowd control also does wonders for contesting important objectives like Rotom and Zapdos.

Machamp

Although Machamp is known for its terrible support stat, it more than makes up for it thanks to its incredible offensive capabilities. This makes it great for starting and finishing fights quickly and easily at all stages of the game.

This also makes it the ideal choice for a solo laning experience as it excels at dueling.

Mid lane

Mid lane is Pokemon Unite's version of the jungle, as seen in other games like Smite and League of Legends. This area is where wild Pokemon reside for users to knock out and claim points.

Those who take on the mid-lane role will need to play around objectives and help struggling teammates.

Absol

One of the most mobile creatures in the game, Absol is usually the first Pokemon players think of when they need a pick for the mid-lane. Its high speed and high offense make it the perfect choice for those looking for the best way to deal incredible bursts to their opponents before retreating to the jungle.

Garchomp

Garchomp is one of the best farming mid-laners in the game. Though it has a slow evolution, once users finally reach this form, they will be rewarded with the scariest mid-laner in the current build of the game. Dig is its main engage tool, a knock-up, and can take Garchomp through thin walls.

Even before reaching Garchomp, Gible has some decent uses with its Sand Attack move, which can be helpful for early ganks. Garchomp can be a very satisfying Pokemon with a bit of practice and patience and can often carry games by itself.

Zeraora

Zeraora's ability to slow down the opponents it hits makes it easily one of the most oppressive mid-laners in the game. Its dashes and speed also help it stick to an opponent even if they try to dash away from it.

Its Plasma Gate ability also has a short enough cooldown to be used multiple times in group fights.

Bottom lane

This area of a match is typically the slowest among each available lane. In this lane, players typically spend the majority of their time farming wild Pokemon while slowly chipping down the health of their opponents.

Due to Drednaw giving an important buff, this is typically the lane where most try to play for assists.

Pikachu

Pikachu is a very dangerous opponent when it has the proper support. Given its status as one of the game's best glass cannons, it can be very dangerous if left to level up without interference.

However, it does suffer the same weakness as other glass cannons. That being that it crumbles when it is engaged on or outnumbered.

Cramorant

Cramorant is one of the best ranged attackers in the game. With an excellent teammate to provide some crowd control, it can chunk down its laning opponents with frequent, well-aimed skill shots.

Cramorant also has excellent disengage to quickly escape from sticky situations.

Wigglytuff

While Wigglytuff is far from an effective attacker, it is easily one of the best supports in the game. Thanks to its bulk paired with its ability to heal and buff its allies, Wigglytuff can be a saving grace to those accompanied in the bottom lane by it.

