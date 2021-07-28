The best build for Charizard in Pokemon Unite

Charizard is no doubt going to be a popular Pokemon Unite choice for longtime fans of the franchise.

This All-Rounder is a beast, just like it is portrayed in the main series of games and the anime. As an All-Rounder, Charizard can excel in just about any role you want to play with it.

New players to MOBA games will have a blast learning the ropes with Charizard. Defending, supporting, scoring, and attacking are all things Charizard can do quite well.

Pokemon Unite: The best build for Charizard

Image via The Pokemon Company

Charizard has solid points in offense, endurance, mobility, and scoring. It can fill any vacancy. Players will start with Charmander, evolve to Charmeleon, and then finally into Charizard.

This Pokemon Unite character's ability is one of the more powerful ones in-game. Blaze allows Charizard to attack with an increased critical hit chance when it drops below half HP.

Attacks

Image via The Pokemon Company

The first pick for Charizard, as Charmander, in Pokemon Unite should be Flame Burst. It is a wonderful ranged attack that spits fire at enemies, burning them upon contact.

Fire Punch should be the next focus at level 5. Charizard attacks from above with a fiery fist. The move allows Charizard to dash in and strike with a reduced cooldown after each basic attack for the upgraded version.

At level 7, select Flare Blitz. The attack shields Charizard as it charges forward, cloaked in fire. It damages and displaces any Pokemon Unite opponent that is caught in the path.

Seismic Slam is Charizard's Unite Move. It grabs onto the enemy Pokemon, lifting them in the air, and suplexing them down to the ground. This attack causes insanely high damage.

Items

Image via The Pokemon Company

Float Stone is a great held item for Charizard in Pokemon Unite. It allows it to move faster when not in combat. This is perfect for moving in to score or catching up to a battle where your teammates need help.

Muscle Band should be the next item. Basic attacks do more damage than normal, depending on how much HP the opponent has. That sets Charizard up for success early in the game.

The final held item will be Scope Lens. Charizard, no matter the role as an All-Rounder, will end up attacking heavily at some point in the game. Scope Lens boosts critical hit damage, so when a crit lands, it is even more vicious.

For the Battle Item, the Eject Button has become a popular choice among Pokemon Unite players. This item will instantly teleport Charizard away from danger.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen