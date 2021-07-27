The best build for Slowbro in Pokemon Unite

Available for Pokemon Unite players starting at Level 2, Slowbro is a dependable Defender Pokemon that drops a little endurance for some improved support capabilities compared to other Defenders like Snorlax.

When it comes to playing Slowbro effectively in Pokemon Unite, crowd control is the name of the game. Slowbro can also deal decent damage, but its low speed and scoring capabilities mean it will perform best when paired with certain Pokemon.

Serving as a tank with great crowd control utilities, Slowbro isn't a pure Defender in the sense of the role but it still can scrap with the best Pokemon in Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite: Slowbro's build and item picks

Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company

Learning about Slowbro in Pokemon Unite doesn't take too much effort, and this has been reinforced due to the Pokemon being available so early on in a player's level progression.

Because of this, Slowbro's abilities don't take a ton of knowledge or on-hand experience to use effectively. After evolving from Slowpoke to Slowbro at level 4, Slowbro's full moveset starts to take shape. In Pokemon Unite, Slowbro's moves shake out like this:

Special Move 1

Water Gun (Level 1-3) : Slowbro fires a stream of water which deals damage and slows enemy Pokemon. The longer Slowbro builds up its water stream, the move's range increases along with the damage and slowing effect.

: Slowbro fires a stream of water which deals damage and slows enemy Pokemon. The longer Slowbro builds up its water stream, the move's range increases along with the damage and slowing effect. Scald (Level 4) : Shoots scalding water, dealing Area of Effect (AOE) damage. This move also lowers the movement speed and attack of opposing Pokemon. When a Pokemon is hit with Scald, it will pour out steam for the duration of the effects.

: Shoots scalding water, dealing Area of Effect (AOE) damage. This move also lowers the movement speed and attack of opposing Pokemon. When a Pokemon is hit with Scald, it will pour out steam for the duration of the effects. Surf (Level 4) : Slowbro charges forward on a large wave. The first wave will deal damage to opposing Pokemon in an area and knocks them back temporarily.

Special Move 2

Slack Off (Level 1-3) : Slowpoke/Slowbro lies down to take a rest. The longer it stays asleep, the more health it will recover.

: Slowpoke/Slowbro lies down to take a rest. The longer it stays asleep, the more health it will recover. Amnesia (Level 6) : Slowbro clears its mind to recover HP. After use, Slowbro will temporarily be immune from status effects and its defense and damage with special moves will increase.

: Slowbro clears its mind to recover HP. After use, Slowbro will temporarily be immune from status effects and its defense and damage with special moves will increase. Telekinesis (Level 6) : Makes an opposing Pokemon float with psychic power, if used again after the initial activation, the target is pulled towards Slowbro.

Unite Move

Slowbeam (Level 9) : Using Slowbeam, Slowbro can lock a target Pokemon in place, rendering it unable to move. Keep in mind, however, that Slowbro is also incapable of moving while this move is active.

With these moves in mind, Pokemon Unite trainers will likely want to know the ideal progression for Slowpoke/Slowbro ability-wise as well as with regards to its items. Since Slowbro's focus is on tanking with strong crowd control, a great build at this early juncture of the game's meta is:

Ability Progression

Water Gun > Slack Off > Surf > Amnesia > Slowbeam

Water Gun at level 1 is fairly self-explanatory, as players will want to opt for early damage towards both wild and opposing Pokemon. Surf at level 4 will help bolster Slowbro's CC as well as assist with its speed issue. Amnesia at level 6 will ensure that Slowbro is incredibly hard to take down by giving it extra damage resistance and making it immune to enemy CC.

Held Items

Rocky Helmet - A tanking staple early on in Pokemon Unite, Rocky Helmet deals damage to nearby enemies after the Pokemon holding it takes a certain amount of damage.

- A tanking staple early on in Pokemon Unite, Rocky Helmet deals damage to nearby enemies after the Pokemon holding it takes a certain amount of damage. Leftovers - Recovers 1% of the holder's HP every second when not in combat, great for Pokemon like Slowbro that have a large health pool to recover without leaving the battlefield.

- Recovers 1% of the holder's HP every second when not in combat, great for Pokemon like Slowbro that have a large health pool to recover without leaving the battlefield. Shell Bell - Special attacks heal 45 HP, as well as a percentage of the user's Special Attack stat. When it comes to staying power in top lane, Slowbro keeping a steady stream of healing will keep it in the fight where it is most useful by inflicting crowd control on the enemy team.

Battle Items

Eject Button : Since Slowbro's speed in Pokemon Unite isn't ideal, using the Eject Button at a critical moment can make all the difference. Eject Button becomes incredibly vital to Slowbro's kit since it doesn't have high escapability on its own.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul