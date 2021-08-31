Best Build for Cramorant in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite was released in July with a very expansive roster containing various fan favorites like Gengar, Pikachu, and Charizard. Alongside these well recognized additions, other lesser known Pokemon joined the roster.

Cramorant, the Gulp Pokemon was added to Pokemon Unite when the game was released and is by far one of the more interesting choices in terms of Pokemon to add to the roster. Players looking to play the blue bird may find themselves wondering what the best moves, items and play styles are for Cramorant.

Pokemon Unite: The Best Build for Cramorant

Cramorant in official artwork for Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This build for Cramorant revolves around taking down one enemy at a time. Being an attacker in Pokemon Unite, Cramorant can easily take on any single target by itself as long as it lands its moves.

For the first part of this build, players will want to choose the move Whirlpool. Whirlpool is a great move in Pokemon Unite. It deals a lot of area-of-effect damage while slowly decreasing its range. This move is going to be essential for early game fights in the top lane. Top lane in Pokemon Unite is a lane typically run by one player on each team, so moves that can help maximize damage to a single target can be a make or break when it comes to what makes a Pokemon viable for the lane. Whirlpool also slows targets as its radius decreases, which could allow Cramorant to chase down enemies to secure a K.O.

The next move to add to this build is Surf. Surf is a move that shoots a wave in a straight line. This wave extends to its maximum radius and once it reaches that point, the wave returns to its point of origin. In total, this move hits the target twice. The move's secondary effect is that it knocks the target up in the air making it easy to follow up with a finishing attack from either Cramorant or a roaming ally.

The move players will want to take once they reach level six is Hurricane. Hurricane is a powerful attack that fires a strong hurricane that throws whomever it hits into the air, dealing damage. Opponents launched in the air take additional damage upon landing. Once Hurricane has been upgraded, it will increase Cramorant's movement speed upon being used.

The best held items for Cramorant in Pokemon Unite would be ones that revolve around increasing its speed and special attack power. The first item to use on Cramorant is the Wise Glasses. The Wise Glasses is an item that boosts the special attack power of the holder by 3% at base level but at level 20, this value is boosted to 7%.

The next item for Cramorant is the Buddy Barrier. The Buddy Barrier is an item that gives a shield to the holder as well as the nearest ally with the lowest health when the holder uses their Unite Move.

The last held item to use on Cramorant is the Score Shield. The Score Shield is an item that protects the holder with a shield when they charge up to score a goal. Attacks taken while the shield is active do not stop the holder from scoring their goal.

In terms of Battle Items, the best option for Cramorant would be the Eject Button. The Eject Button is similar to abilities like Flash in League of Legends. The Eject Button teleports the user over a short distance. This effect is typically used in Pokemon Unite to make a quick escape, or to ambush and chase down weak targets.

Edited by Siddharth Satish