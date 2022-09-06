Pokemon Unite guide: How to change trainer name in-game

Trainers in Pokemon Unite may need to change their names for a variety of reasons. In some cases, they may have used the default name that the game gave them. In other cases, they may feel like a change of pace is in order.

In most situations, trainers will have to use an item to change their name in Pokemon Unite. This item is known as a rename card and can be purchased from the in-game store along with many other items.

The unfortunate part about rename cards is that they cost 100 Aeos Gems to purchase. This means trainers will likely have to spend real-world currency to obtain them.

Below, players can find a quick guide on how to change their name in the game with a rename card.

Pokemon Unite trainers must think hard before choosing an in-game name for the first time

A player's trainer card in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once trainers have a rename card, changing their name in Pokemon Unite is incredibly easy and straightforward.

Unfortunately, those who are unable to purchase Aeos Gems may be limited in their ability to change their name. This is why players who join the game should think hard about what they want their name to be, as it isn't cheap to change it.

There may be occasional events or promotions where the developers provide players with extra items. Rename cards could potentially be one of the items.

The only other real alternative would be to create a new account. However, players who do this will lose all of the collective progress they have accrued during gameplay.

Steps to change one's name in Pokemon Unite

Enter the in-game shop and head to the Aeos Emporium section. Select the Items tab and begin to scroll downwards until you find the rename card. Purchase the rename card. If you don't have enough Aeos Gems, the game should provide you with the option to purchase the gems from the same menu. Otherwise, players can select the plus button next to the gem indicator in the top-right corner. Once players have their rename card, they can select their trainer icon on the main menu and go to items. At the items screen, select and use the rename card. Players should now be able to enter their new in-game name as long as it adheres to the game's community guidelines.

That's all there is to changing one's name in Pokemon Unite. As long as players have Aeos Gems available, changing their name is a fairly straightforward procedure.

Sadly, with the item placed behind the price of Aeos Gems, players who don't have the option to use microtransactions are more or less out of luck. This is why it is important for players to choose their names carefully at the start of the game.

Nothing is more aggravating than having to spend money in order to fix something that wasn't immediately apparent when one first started out in the game.

