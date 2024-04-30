Best Supporters to use in Pokemon Unite Season 19

As the competitive landscape of Pokemon Unite evolves, knowing which Supporters to use can dramatically influence your ability to climb the ranks, especially in Solo Queue during Season 19. This article will outline the top Supporters that can make a significant difference in your games, along with suggested builds and strategies to maximize their effectiveness.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Pokemon Unite Season 19: Best Supporters to use

1) Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mr. Mime stands out as one of the best carry Supporters in Pokemon Unite at the moment. Known for its impressive crowd control and high damage output, Mr. Mime can truly sway the tide of battle. To capitalize on its capabilities, consider equipping items that boost its damage, like Special Attack Specs and Choice Specs if you're adopting an aggressive playstyle.

Alternatively, for a more traditional support role, Buddy Barrier, Focus Band, and EXP Share ensure you stay resilient and effective throughout the match.

The key to mastering Mr. Mime is in the strategic placement of its barriers, combined with precise uses of Confusion to maximize damage output by knocking opponents into barriers. Don't forget to utilize its Unite Move, Showtime, which can disrupt entire teams with stunning effects.

Emblem recommendations in Pokemon Unite include six white and six green to bolster health, thereby enhancing survivability. For battle items, both the Eject Button and EXP Share are excellent choices, depending on your playstyle preferences.

2) Blissey

Blissey in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blissey remains a formidable force in the Supporter role due to its incredible sustain and utility. It’s a great pick for displacing enemies with Egg Bomb and bolstering allies with its healing capabilities through Soft-Boiled.

A versatile build involves EXP Share, Energy Amp, or Buddy Barrier alongside Special Attack Specs to enhance both the offensive and supportive capabilities of its moves.

Given Blissey’s robust health pool and utility, the emblem setup of six green and potentially six black can help reduce cooldowns, allowing for more frequent use of its abilities to heal and disrupt. This makes Blissey an unyielding presence on the field and difficult for opponents to take down.

3) Eldegoss

Eldegoss in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite recent nerfs, Eldegoss remains a strong pick due to its versatile healing and shielding abilities. For a more aggressive approach, equipping Held Items like Muscle Band and Rapid Fire Scarf can turn Eldegoss into a damage-dealer while still providing essential support through moves like Pollen Puff.

Depending on the team composition and the opponent’s strategy, choose between Cotton Spore for additional disruption in melee situations or Cotton Guard for enhanced protection against ranged attackers.

Eldegoss’s emblem build can be unique; a setup of seven red emblems can maximize its effectiveness in battles, balancing damage output and survivability.

General tips for Supporters in Pokemon Unite

All Supporters available in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Supporters play a crucial role not just in healing and shielding, but also in controlling the pace and flow of the game. Positioning is vital; staying slightly behind the frontlines to remain safe while still being able to influence the battle is key.

Additionally, communication with your team can maximize the impact of your support abilities, ensuring that you are boosting your teammates at critical moments.

Whether you’re using Mr. Mime’s barriers to create opportunities, Blissey’s healing to sustain your team, or Eldegoss’s buffs to enhance your allies, understanding the strengths and limitations of your chosen Supporter is essential.

With the right builds and strategies, these Supporters can help you climb the ranks in Pokemon Unite Season 19.

Remember, each match and team composition might require slight adjustments to your playstyle and item choices, so stay flexible and ready to adapt to ensure your team’s victory.

If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:

Falinks: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Season 19 Ranked Match regulations

Pokemon Unite update v1.14.1.5 patch notes