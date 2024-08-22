Pokemon Unite update today (August 22, 2024): Shadow Flame 2 patch notes revealed (Ver. 1.15.1.7)

On August 22, 2024, Pokemon Unite released its latest update, the Shadow Flame 2 patch (Ver. 1.15.1.7). This update is now live and introduces a range of changes, including a commemorative sale, shop updates, event updates, and significant balance adjustments aimed at enhancing the gameplay experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about the changes.

Pokemon Unite Ver. 1.15.1.7 Shadow Flame 2 patch update

WCS commemorative special sale

In celebration of the Pokemon World Championships (WCS), a special sale is now underway in the in-game shop. Players can expect discounts on various items, making it an excellent opportunity to grab some new gear or upgrade existing items.

Shop and Event updates

The update also brings fresh content to the shop, including new cosmetics and limited-time offers. Alongside this, there are event updates that introduce new challenges and rewards, encouraging players to engage with the game during this period.

Pokemon Unite Ver. 1.15.1.7 Shadow Flame 2 patch: Battle updates

To maintain the competitive edge and excitement following the Pokemon World Championships, this patch focuses on adjusting the balance of several Pokemon and their moves. The adjustments primarily target Pokemon with lower win rates, ensuring a more balanced and enjoyable experience across the board.

1) Greninja

Greninja as seen in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Greninja has received notable buffs aimed at improving its late-game potential. Historically, Greninja’s true strength was intended to shine in the mid-to-late game, but this wasn’t fully realized. To address this, the late-game attack stat has been increased, making Greninja more formidable as it levels up.

The damage of its boosted attack after using Smokescreen has also been enhanced, improving its KO potential once it evolves into Frogadier. Additionally, the cooldown for its Unite Move, Waterburst Shuriken, has been reduced by 25%, allowing for more frequent use.

However, to maintain balance, the damage output of this move has been decreased by 20%.

Stats: Attack: 146-460 → 146-500 (Lv.1-15)

Attack: 146-460 → 146-500 (Lv.1-15) Smokescreen: Boosted attack damage increased by 12%

Boosted attack damage increased by 12% Unite Move - Waterburst Shuriken: Energy needed is reduced by 25% decrease and Damage got a 20% decrease

2) Glaceon

Glaceon as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite a decline in win rate and usage, Glaceon’s overall damage output remains satisfactory. Therefore, the focus of this patch is on enhancing its self-defense and crowd-control abilities.

The duration of the movement speed increase from Ice Shard has been doubled, and the movement speed reduction from Freeze Dry has been increased.

Moreover, the duration of the movement speed reduction effect from Glaceon’s Unite Move, Glacial Stage, has been doubled, making it more effective in slowing down opponents.

Ice Shard: Movement speed increase duration: 0.5s → 1s

Movement speed increase duration: 0.5s → 1s Freeze Dry: Movement speed reduction: 20% → 30%

Movement speed reduction: 20% → 30% Unite Move - Glacial Stage: Movement speed reduction duration (1s → 2s)

3) Inteleon

Inteleon as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Inteleon has seen a drop in both win rate and usage, largely due to the low damage output of its Liquidation move. To counter this, the damage of Liquidation has been increased by 12%, making Inteleon a more viable choice in battles.

Liquidation: Damage increased by 12%

This update reflects the developers’ commitment to maintaining a balanced and competitive environment in Pokemon Unite. By addressing the weaknesses of certain Pokemon and fine-tuning their abilities, the game continues to offer a dynamic and enjoyable experience for players at all levels.

If you haven’t seen the update on your device yet, try restarting the app to apply it. Keep in mind that during the update process, the server connection may be temporarily unavailable. So, if you’re unable to connect, just give it a few moments and try again.

