Best Boost Emblem builds in Pokemon Unite

In the strategic world of Pokemon Unite, mastering the art of Boost Emblem builds can dramatically impact your performance on the battlefield. Emblems offer a way to fine-tune your Pokemon’s abilities and stats to suit your playstyle. Selecting the appropriate Boost Emblems and color combination plays a crucial role in enhancing your performance.

Boost Emblems in Pokemon Unite adjust your Pokemon's stats, offering both benefits and drawbacks. They come in Bronze, Silver, and Gold tiers, with higher tiers providing greater stat boosts. All the stats referenced in this article are based on the values provided by Gold variants of that particular Pokemon. Additionally, each Emblem's color grants specific stat enhancements, adding depth to customization strategies.

This article delves into the best Boost Emblem builds, tailored for various strategies and roles within the game.

Pokemon Unite: Best Boost Emblem builds

Special Attack caster build

The Special Attack caster Emblem Build in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Boost Emblem Loadout: Ivysaur, Venusaur, Venonat, Venomoth, Vileplume, Victreebel, Gengar, Grimer, Zubat, Tentacruel

Ivysaur, Venusaur, Venonat, Venomoth, Vileplume, Victreebel, Gengar, Grimer, Zubat, Tentacruel Color Combination: Black x7, Green x6, Blue x1, Purple x1

Black x7, Green x6, Blue x1, Purple x1 Positive stat changes: +150 HP, +9 Special Attack, +70 Movement Speed

+150 HP, +9 Special Attack, +70 Movement Speed Negative stat changes: -8 Attack, -5 Defense, -5 Special Defense, -1.2% Critical-Hit Rate

Designed for Special Attack-type licenses such as Pikachu and Venusaur, this build boosts the potency of special moves. It enhances Special Attack and reduces cooldowns to ensure your moves hit harder and more frequently.

The added HP and movement speed improve survivability and mobility, making it a versatile choice for aggressive casters.

Bulky Special Attack build

Tanky Special Attack Emblem Build in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Boost Emblem Loadout: Ivysaur, Venusaur, Venonat, Venomoth, Scyther, Butterfree, Ditto, Snorlax, Pidgeot, Pidgeotto

Ivysaur, Venusaur, Venonat, Venomoth, Scyther, Butterfree, Ditto, Snorlax, Pidgeot, Pidgeotto Color Combination: Green x6, White x6, Black x1

Green x6, White x6, Black x1 Positive stat changes: +200 HP, +3 Special Attack

+200 HP, +3 Special Attack Negative stat changes: -6 Attack, -5 Defense, -0.6% Critical-Hit Rate

This balanced build suits Special Attacking Pokemon looking for a mix of damage output and durability.

The inclusion of Ditto, primarily for its color, underlines the strategic aspect of emblem selection, emphasizing the build’s focus on sustainability. It’s perfect for players who prefer a more resilient approach to special attacking roles.

Tanky Attack build

Tanky physical Attack Emblem Build in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Boost Emblem Loadout: Machamp, Nidoqueen, Gligar, Mankey, Primeape, Hitmontop, Aerodactyl, Pidgeotto, Eevee, Fearow

Machamp, Nidoqueen, Gligar, Mankey, Primeape, Hitmontop, Aerodactyl, Pidgeotto, Eevee, Fearow Color Combination: Brown x7, White x4, Purple x1

Brown x7, White x4, Purple x1 Positive stat changes: +200 HP, +4 Attack, +5 Special Defense, +35 Movement Speed

+200 HP, +4 Attack, +5 Special Defense, +35 Movement Speed Negative stat changes: -21 Special Attack, -5 Defense

Ideal for Attack-type All-Rounders like Machamp and Tsareena, this build focuses on a solid mix of attack power and survivability.

The Aerodactyl emblem is crucial for maintaining a balance between Brown and White colors, enhancing the build’s versatility. It’s an excellent choice for players who value a frontline presence with the capability to withstand significant damage.

Critical-Hit Attack build

Critical-Hit physical Attack Emblem Build in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Boost Emblem Loadout: Machamp, Sandshrew, Sandslash, Kabutops, Marowak, Nidoking, Meowth, Persian, Aipom, Sentret

Machamp, Sandshrew, Sandslash, Kabutops, Marowak, Nidoking, Meowth, Persian, Aipom, Sentret Color Combination: Brown x6, White x4, Blue x1, Purple x1

Brown x6, White x4, Blue x1, Purple x1 Positive stat changes: +6 Attack, +4.2% Critical-Hit Rate

+6 Attack, +4.2% Critical-Hit Rate Negative stat changes: -12 Special Attack, -20 Defense, -10 Special Defense

Tailored for Attack-type Pokemon that capitalize on critical hits, such as Absol and Zacian, this build sacrifices defense for increased critical-hit rate and attack power. It's suited for aggressive players aiming for high-damage outputs at the risk of being more vulnerable to enemy attacks.

This Emblem configuration works excellently alongside Pokemon Unite Held Items such as Scope Lens and Razor Claw.

Max HP build

Max HP Emblem Build in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Boost Emblem Loadout: Seaking, Dewgong, Smeargle, Kangaskhan, Dunsparce, Pidgey, Pidgeotto, Pidgeot, Piloswine, Quagsire

Seaking, Dewgong, Smeargle, Kangaskhan, Dunsparce, Pidgey, Pidgeotto, Pidgeot, Piloswine, Quagsire Color Combination: Blue x4, White x6, Brown x2

Blue x4, White x6, Brown x2 Positive stat changes: +500 HP

+500 HP Negative stat changes: -5 Defense, -18 Special Attack, -10 Special Defense, -0.6 Critical-Hit Rate

While not the top recommendation for every scenario, the Max HP build offers a unique approach by significantly boosting a Pokemon's HP.

This setup is ideal for players looking to create a tanky Pokemon capable of absorbing a lot of damage, though it requires careful consideration of the trade-offs in other stats.

Mastering Boost Emblem Builds in Pokemon Unite requires a deep understanding of your chosen critter's strengths and weaknesses, as well as the roles they play within a team. These builds provide a foundation for tailoring your Pocket Monster to your preferred playstyle, whether you're aiming for high damage, durability, or a balance of both.

Experimenting with different combinations and understanding the trade-offs involved is key to optimizing your performance and leading your team to victory.

