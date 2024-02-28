Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.2 patch notes: All winners and losers in latest update

With the v1.14.1.2 patch update now live, Pokemon Unite is witnessing a seismic shift in its competitive landscape. The title has received a series of game-altering buffs and nerfs. This update has recalibrated the power dynamics among the roster. In this manner, it has redrawn the lines between the victors and the losers.

From subtle tweaks to major overhauls, the new changes have made a profound impact, elevating some Pokemon while pushing others into the shadows of reduced viability.

As the community grapples with the results of these adjustments, this article aims to shed light on the creatures who have emerged stronger than before and those who face new challenges in the update. The following information should help players navigate the altered battlefield of Pokemon Unite's latest patch.

Winners in Pokemon Unite patch update v1.14.1.2

Leafeon

Leafeon has received substantial buffs to its basic attack and Aerial Ace move, significantly increasing its damage output. The Solar Blade+ move also saw a damage reduction increase, making this creature a much more formidable option.

Zacian

Zacian's natural stats have been buffed across all levels, alongside improvements to its Sacred Sword and Metal Claw moves. These changes greatly enhance the entity's damage-dealing capabilities.

Blissey

Blissey's Helping Hand and Safeguard (including Safeguard+) have been buffed, enhancing this Pokemon's support capabilities by increasing its movement speed, attack speed, and shield values.

Meowscarada

Meowscarada sees a series of buffs across several of its moves, including Night Slash, Double Team, Trailblaze, and Floral Flourish. These improvements will likely increase its versatility and effectiveness in battles.

Pikachu

Pikachu has received buffs to Electro Ball and Volt Tackle, enhancing its ability to execute enemies and deal damage, respectively. These changes solidify the creature's role as a potent special attacker.

Gyarados

Gyarados has been significantly buffed, with improvements to its Rattled trait, Flail, Aqua Tail, Waterfall, and Dragon Current. These changes increase its survivability and damage output, making it a stronger Pokemon.

Delphox

Delphox's Fire Spin move has been buffed, reducing its cooldown and increasing its damage. This change enhances the creature's area control and team fight capabilities.

Losers in Pokemon Unite patch update v1.14.1.2

Dragapult

Dragapult has received a notable nerf to its natural stats, specifically in its critical hit chance from level 5 onwards, seeing a reduction that diminishes its burst damage capability. Additionally, its Phantom Force move has been nerfed, with a decrease in attack speed increase, further impacting its overall damage output.

Dragonite

Dragonite's Hyper Beam has seen a cooldown increase, making it less effective in fast-paced battles and reducing its ability to consistently deal high damage.

Crustle

Crustle's X-Scissor move has been nerfed across all hits, reducing its damage significantly. This will likely affect the creature's viability as a damage dealer.

Trevenant

Trevenant's Wood Hammer move now has an increased cooldown, reducing its utility in battles. However, it's worth noting that some of this creature's other aspects have been buffed, which may help balance this nerf. That said, the creature seems to have lost more in this update than it has gained.

Some Pokemon like Trevenant and Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite have received a mix of buffs and nerfs, suggesting that the developers are trying to ensure a balanced experience instead. Additionally, bug fixes for creatures like Mimikyu, Metagross, Absol, and Blaziken address existing issues without directly altering their power levels.

The v1.14.1.2 patch update for Pokemon Unite has reshaped the game's meta, with several options emerging as winners due to significant buffs, while others have been nerfed, which could potentially decrease their use.

Players will need to adapt to these alterations, exploring new strategies and team compositions to stay competitive.

