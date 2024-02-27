Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.2 patch notes: Shiny Rayquaza, Draft Pick, Miraidon, and other buffs and nerfs

The most recent update for Pokemon Unite, version 1.14.1.2, was launched on February 27, 2024, coinciding with Pokemon Day and marking the franchise's 28th anniversary with many thrilling updates, events, and modifications to the game's balance. This update infuses the celebration into the game, offering players new features and adjustments to explore.

In this article, we look at a comprehensive overview of everything introduced in the new Pokemon Unite patch.

Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.2 patch notes: major highlights

Expand Tweet

Shiny Rayquaza event

Duration: February 22, 2024, to March 12, 2024.

February 22, 2024, to March 12, 2024. Location: Battle Map - Theia Sky Ruins.

Battle Map - Theia Sky Ruins. Trainers can look forward to encountering the majestic Shiny Rayquaza in Pokemon Unite during this limited-time event.

Panic Parade returns

Date: February 27, 2024.

February 27, 2024. The thrilling Battle Map, Panic Parade, is back, offering players another chance to dive into its unique challenges.

New Item: Holowear Effect Spray

Availability: Starting February 27, 2024, at the Aeos Emporium.

Starting February 27, 2024, at the Aeos Emporium. This new item allows trainers to apply special effects to their favorite Holowear, adding an extra layer of customization to their Pokémon.

Miraidon's Sandwich Challenge

A new event where trainers can participate daily to win Miraidon’s Unite license and other rewards. Progress can be accelerated by obtaining dice from participating in Panic Parade.

Draft Pick in Ranked Matches

Start: Season 18, February 27, 2024.

Season 18, February 27, 2024. A trial implementation of the Draft Pick system in Pokemon Unite ranked matches at the highest rank, where each team can ban two Pokemon and must select unique Pokémon not chosen by the opponent or allies.

Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.2 patch notes: balance adjustments

Nerfs

Dragapult: Reduced critical hit rate and weakened Phantom Force's attack speed buff.

Reduced critical hit rate and weakened Phantom Force's attack speed buff. Dragonite: Hyper Beam cooldown lengthened.

Hyper Beam cooldown lengthened. Crustle: Decreased damage dealt by X-Scissor.

Buffs

Leafeon: Strengthened effects and reduced cooldowns for Aerial Ace, and the effect of Solar Blade+ increased.

Strengthened effects and reduced cooldowns for Aerial Ace, and the effect of Solar Blade+ increased. Zacian: Increased attack, strengthened Sacred Sword, and reduced Metal Claw cooldown.

Increased attack, strengthened Sacred Sword, and reduced Metal Claw cooldown. Blissey: Strengthened Helping Hand and Safeguard shield effects.

Strengthened Helping Hand and Safeguard shield effects. Trevenant: Strengthened Curse and Pain Split effects, increased damage dealt by Curse, and weakened its HP decrease.

Strengthened Curse and Pain Split effects, increased damage dealt by Curse, and weakened its HP decrease. Meowscarada: Cooldown for Double Team, Night Slash, and Trailblaze reduced. Additionally, Unite Move sees cooldown reduction and increased damage.

Cooldown for Double Team, Night Slash, and Trailblaze reduced. Additionally, Unite Move sees cooldown reduction and increased damage. Pikachu: Damage for Volt Tackle and Electro Ball increased.

Damage for Volt Tackle and Electro Ball increased. Gyarados: The effects of Rattled have been enhanced. Flail now delivers greater damage. Aqua Tail benefits from a reduced cooldown and a bug fix addressing its activation timing. Waterfall sees an increase in damage and a cooldown reduction, alongside a bug fix for its activation timing. Additionally, the cooldown for the Unite Move has been decreased.

The effects of Rattled have been enhanced. Flail now delivers greater damage. Aqua Tail benefits from a reduced cooldown and a bug fix addressing its activation timing. Waterfall sees an increase in damage and a cooldown reduction, alongside a bug fix for its activation timing. Additionally, the cooldown for the Unite Move has been decreased. Delphox: Fire Spin deals more damage with a reduced cooldown now.

Bug Fixes

Blissey: Fixed Egg Bomb move icon bug.

Fixed Egg Bomb move icon bug. Mimikyu: Resolved issues that caused one or more effects from activating.

Resolved issues that caused one or more effects from activating. Metagross: Meteor Mash's AOE and Unite Move cooldown bugs fixed

Meteor Mash's AOE and Unite Move cooldown bugs fixed Absol: Sucker Punch's effects

Sucker Punch's effects Blaziken: Overheat; resolved issues that prevented some of its effects from triggering.

Other Updates

The patch also includes battle pass updates, ranked match adjustments, shop updates, event changes, and general bug and text fixes to enhance the gameplay experience.

Remember to restart your Pokemon Unite app to apply the update if it hasn't automatically updated. As always, the developer aims to maintain a balanced and enjoyable experience for all trainers, and feedback on the new changes is welcomed.

If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:

Miraidon: Best movesets, builds, items, and more || How to get Miraidon || When is Battle Pass 22 coming?