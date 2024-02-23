When is Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 22 coming?

Pokemon Unite is set to dazzle its fans with the upcoming Season 22 of the Battle Pass, launching on February 27, 2024. This new season, available on both Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms, promises to infuse the game with an aura of rhythm and elegance, drawing inspiration from the rich traditions of Arab folk dance. Running for 49 days until April 16, 2024, this season is poised to be a unique blend of competitive spirit and cultural celebration.

In celebration of Pokemon Day, Pokemon Unite's Season 22 Battle Pass launch aligns perfectly, enhancing the festivities with its dance-themed content and cultural homage and making it a must-experience event for fans around the globe.

Dancer Style Holowears take the stage in Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 22

Expand Tweet

This season's spotlight shines on the new Dancer Style holowears for two beloved Pokemon: Meowscarada and Zoroark. These exclusive holowears are designed to mirror the intricate and captivating attire of Arab folk dancers, bringing a slice of cultural heritage to the Pokemon battles.

The attention to detail in these costumes promises to make Zoroark and Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite stand out on the battlefield, dazzling opponents and teammates alike with their newfound elegance.

Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 22 offers a lot more

New Trainer Skins coming in the new Battle Pass (image via The Pokemon Company)

In keeping with the season's theme, Season 22 also introduces new Trainer Skins that are designed to complement the Dancer Style holowears. These outfits allow players to match their Pokemon's aesthetic, creating a synchronized look that celebrates dance styles worldwide.

This thematic approach not only enhances the game's visual appeal but also allows players to immerse themselves more deeply into the Pokemon Unite world, expressing their personal style and preferences through their avatars.

Additional features and items from the new Battle Pass (image via The Pokemon Company)

Beyond the striking holowears and Trainer outfits, Season 22 of the Battle Pass brings many themed accessories to further customize player experiences. These include new stickers, frames, backgrounds, hair colors, and colored contacts, all designed to complement the overarching theme of dance and cultural celebration.

Whether players want to add a touch of elegance to their profile or stand out in the team lobby, these additions offer ample opportunity for personalization.

Season 22 of Pokemon Unite's Battle Pass promises a vibrant mix of dance, style, and competition, with a unique twist of Arab folk dance influences. This season not only refreshes the appearances of players and Pokemon but also enriches the game's cultural depth.

Spanning 49 days from February 27, 2024, it's a celebration of grace that offers engaging battles, fashionable rewards, and a nod to cultural diversity. Whether you're into gaming strategy, style, or exploring cultures, this season is set to deliver something special for all.

If you are interested in other topics related to the game, check out our other articles:

Falinks leaked movesets || Miraidon leaked movesets