Latest Pokemon Unite leaks hint at Miraidon movesets

Miraidon is soon expected in the ever-evolving world of Pokemon Unite. Recently, a series of leaks from @ElChicoEevee on YouTube have stirred excitement within the community, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the potential movesets of a new contender. Known for its unique abilities and dynamic gameplay, Pokemon Unite continues to captivate players with its strategic team battles.

In this article, we dive into these latest leaks to analyze and speculate on how Miraidon's movesets could shake up the meta and introduce fresh tactics to the game. From electrifying new attacks to innovative strategies, let's explore what this latest addition might mean for Pokemon Unite enthusiasts.

Note: This article is based on leaks.

What are the rumored movesets for Miraidon in Pokemon Unite?

Early Game and Basic Moves

Miraidon in Pokemon Unite, starting as an attacker in the early game, comes equipped with "Thundershock" and later gains "Thunder Wave." These moves lay the groundwork for its playstyle, focusing on dealing damage and paralyzing opponents.

Interestingly, a unique gauge under Miraidon seems to charge up, potentially influencing its abilities. However, the exact mechanics behind this charging remain a mystery.

1) Thunder

Thunder is particularly notable for creating a cloud that moves towards opposing Pokemon, dropping thunderbolts that deal damage and slow every enemy in the area. This ability could be game-changing, especially in team fights, as it can affect multiple opponents.

2) Parabolic Charge

This move electrifies the surrounding area, inflicting damage and slowing down opposing Pokemon caught in the effect. Successful hits with Parabolic Charge not only heal the user but also replenish one stored use of either Charge Beam or Electro Drift. The effectiveness of the healing increases with the number of targets hit.

3) Electro Drift

Electro Drift is a dynamic dash move that damages enemies and appears to offer healing benefits. The move involves the user swiftly moving forward in a specified direction, spinning and damaging any Pokemon in its way. In the process, the user accumulates electric power.

Accumulating this power twice in a brief period unlocks a more potent version of Electro Drift. This enhanced version deals more damage, especially to opponents with lower HP.

4) Charge Beam

This move lets you deal with a stream of electrical damage in a thin line of path. The range almost resembles Spirit Shackle but also provides multiple charges of this move, enabling several uses. There also seems to be a powerful version of this move that shoots an electrical beam for a couple of seconds, but what triggers it is still uncertain.

5) The Unite Move

Miraidon's Unite Move, while not fully understood in the leaks, appears to be a significant asset. It involves charging up and releasing a powerful attack in a certain area, with the potential for strategic early cancellation to conserve some charge. It's akin to calling down meteors of electricity in designated areas. This move, while not as overwhelmingly powerful as Mewtwo's, seems to have a lot of strategic depth and versatility.

Miraidon from the Paldean Pokedex (image via The Pokemon Company)

From the leaks, Miraidon in Pokemon Unite appears to be an immensely powerful addition to the roster. Its ability to deal significant damage and control space with its Thunder ability, alongside the strategic depth offered by its Unite Move and Electro Drift, suggests a high skill ceiling. The character seems to straddle the line between an Attacker and a Speedster, offering versatility in playstyle.

However, it's important to note that these observations are based on leaked gameplay against bots, which may not fully represent this critter's capabilities in competitive play. The true test will come when players get their hands on this electrifying new Pokemon.

Miraidon is shaping up to be an exciting addition, offering a unique blend of power, strategy, and versatility. Its arrival is eagerly anticipated by the community, and it will be fascinating to see how this critter shakes up the Pokemon Unite meta.