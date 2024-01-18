Pokemon Unite current meta (January 2024): Best licenses and strats

January 2024 brings forth a new Pokemon Unite meta. Trainers are navigating the virtual arena armed with their favorite licenses and battle strategies. As we kick off the new year, the dynamic landscape of the game is buzzing with excitement. From defenders holding the line with impeccable resilience and speedsters darting across the battlefield to attackers unleashing devastating moves, the current meta promises a diverse and thrilling gaming experience.

This article delves into the heart of the action, exploring the best licenses and strategies that dominate the Pokemon Unite scene.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best meta licenses for January 2024 in Pokemon Unite

1) Supporters

Supporters in Pokemon Unite specialize in offering buffs and healing to their team. Although their main role is providing support, they can also assist in combat when needed. The decision on where to position them depends on the situation, prioritizing the side with more threats.

It's crucial for Supporters to stay close to teammates and occasionally participate in combat. Even though Supporters have limited offensive abilities, they bring valuable utility to any team.

Blissey : Blissey continues to be the most reliable healer in the game, thanks to its impressive HP stats and versatile healing abilities. Its consistent performance in this role has solidified its presence in the meta.

: Blissey continues to be the most reliable healer in the game, thanks to its impressive HP stats and versatile healing abilities. Its consistent performance in this role has solidified its presence in the meta. Wigglytuff: The recent buffs have significantly improved this Pokemon, making it viable in any team composition. Its highlighted ability, Sing, now offers a 35% debuff to the defenses of nearby opponents. Moreover, the Pokemon exhibits good damage potential with Dazzling Gleam and has strong staying power in battles.

2) Defenders

Defenders in Pokemon Unite focus on endurance and defense. Although their offensive abilities may not be strong, their main job is to protect your team's goal and stop the opponent from scoring.

To safeguard your Attackers and Speedsters, it's recommended for Defenders to take positions in the top and bottom lanes. By doing so, Defenders play a vital role in shielding your more delicate teammates, allowing Attackers and Speedsters to concentrate on defeating the enemy's creatures.

Slowbro : Despite having the lowest HP among Defenders, Slowbro excels with a decent Standard Attack range and possesses great support skills for isolating opponents.

: Despite having the lowest HP among Defenders, Slowbro excels with a decent Standard Attack range and possesses great support skills for isolating opponents. Blastoise : Known for its excellent survival and crowd control abilities, Blastoise stands out with a game-changing Unite Move.

: Known for its excellent survival and crowd control abilities, Blastoise stands out with a game-changing Unite Move. Trevenant : Despite recent nerfs, the Wood Hammer and Horn Leech combo proves its viability in providing team sustain and healing.

: Despite recent nerfs, the Wood Hammer and Horn Leech combo proves its viability in providing team sustain and healing. Umbreon: Boasting multiple healing methods and impressive scaling, Umbreon sets up game-changing Snarl traps for key opposing team members.

3) Speedsters

Speedsters in Pokemon Unite are designed to quickly move across the map and score goals for their team. Their impressive speed and strong attacks make them formidable assets, especially when used in the Jungle or Middle Lane. This strategic placement enables them to cover more ground efficiently and warn teammates about potential dangers.

The combination of power, speed, and agility makes Speedsters valuable additions to your Pokemon Unite team.

Absol : Delivers high burst damage, boasts numerous dash moves, and gains untargetability status during its Unite Move.

: Delivers high burst damage, boasts numerous dash moves, and gains untargetability status during its Unite Move. Leafeon : Excels in high burst damage, displays high mobility, and exhibits great scaling.

: Excels in high burst damage, displays high mobility, and exhibits great scaling. Meowscarada: Features cooldown reduction/reset mechanics, high mobility, strong area damage, self-buffing capability, and survivability through Overgrow.

4) Attackers

In Pokemon Unite, Attackers are skilled at long-range battles, but their vulnerability means it's important to be careful during fights to maintain the quality of gameplay. Working well with a partner can boost their effectiveness.

Optimal gameplay involves taking top and bottom lanes to encounter wild creatures, accumulate points efficiently, and deal critical damage to opponents.

Inteleon : Utilizes camouflage to become untargetable, ensuring strategic positioning and guaranteeing critical hits. Demonstrates strong late-game damage potential.

: Utilizes camouflage to become untargetable, ensuring strategic positioning and guaranteeing critical hits. Demonstrates strong late-game damage potential. Mewtwo Y : Despite recent nerfs and EX restrictions, Mewtwo Y remains a game-changing attacker with fast attack speed, area damage, and stat-increasing capabilities via Pressure.

: Despite recent nerfs and EX restrictions, Mewtwo Y remains a game-changing attacker with fast attack speed, area damage, and stat-increasing capabilities via Pressure. Dragapult : Recent buffs have brought Dragapult into regular consideration with its fast attack speed, invisibility, scaleable damage via Phantom Force, and a spammable Unite Move.

: Recent buffs have brought Dragapult into regular consideration with its fast attack speed, invisibility, scaleable damage via Phantom Force, and a spammable Unite Move. Cinderace : Maintains sustained performance with fast Standard Attack speed, long-range moves, and high mobility.

: Maintains sustained performance with fast Standard Attack speed, long-range moves, and high mobility. Decidueye: Despite its fragility, Decidueye is a popular pick due to its fast Standard Attack speed, long-range moves, and the ability to deplete enemy HP quickly.

5) All-Rounders

All-Rounders truly embody their name, showcasing excellence in diverse areas such as agility, potent offensive skills, and defensive capabilities. Their versatility makes them valuable assets suitable for any lane.

Mimikyu : A frequent and player-favorite pick known for cooldown reduction/reset mechanics, high mobility, single-target disable via Play with Me, and decent sustain.

: A frequent and player-favorite pick known for cooldown reduction/reset mechanics, high mobility, single-target disable via Play with Me, and decent sustain. Mewtwo X : Despite recent nerfs, Mewtwo X performs well with a balanced mix of durability, damage, and mobility, along with highly synergistic moves.

: Despite recent nerfs, Mewtwo X performs well with a balanced mix of durability, damage, and mobility, along with highly synergistic moves. Urshifu : Offers high burst damage with Single Strike Style, move cooldown reduction for Rapid Strike Style, shield grants for Single Strike Style, and decent survivability with Rapid Strike Style, capable of ignoring shields via Unseen Fist.

: Offers high burst damage with Single Strike Style, move cooldown reduction for Rapid Strike Style, shield grants for Single Strike Style, and decent survivability with Rapid Strike Style, capable of ignoring shields via Unseen Fist. Zacian : Known for high damage output, cooldown reset mechanics, and great scaling.

: Known for high damage output, cooldown reset mechanics, and great scaling. Blaziken : Provides versatility with the ability to switch between movesets freely, showcasing powerful combos. Good balance of damage, mobility, and sustain.

: Provides versatility with the ability to switch between movesets freely, showcasing powerful combos. Good balance of damage, mobility, and sustain. Scizor: Scizor boasts impressive survival skills and lifesteal potential, presenting two viable playstyles. Its moveset remains straightforward, irrespective of evolution, making it a strong contender in any lane.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Pokemon Unite, the meta has seen a dynamic shift, offering players an exciting array of choices for licenses and strategies. The strategic depth of the game has come to the forefront, with each class having its standout contenders.