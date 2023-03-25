5 best Supporters in Pokemon Unite that players should use (March 2023)

Similar to other mainstream MOBAs, the playable characters in Pokemon Unite are divided into various roles. Each role serves a specific purpose, with attackers excelling at fighting and defenders helping to engage in fights, among others.

However, one role that seems to be getting more obscure with each new creature introduced is Support. In other video games, Support characters are typically known for their ability to heal their teams. However, in Pokemon Unite, this role is more expansive and often thought of in terms of utility rather than healing abilities.

With so much discussion about Pokemon Unite online, many potential players may be tempted to give the game a try. This article lists the best choices for those interested in playing the Support role.

Pokemon Unite's 5 best Support picks for March 2023

1) Eldegoss

Eldegoss as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As one of the original playable characters in Pokemon Unite, Eldegoss has established itself as a consistent and reliable choice for players. Although it doesn't have a large number of dedicated players, Eldegoss offers a range of direct healing and buffs that some other Support characters lack.

However, Eldegoss does have some limitations. As one of the oldest Support characters in the game, it is starting to show its age compared to newer and more impactful picks. In a crowded team fight, for example, a long-range healer can only do so much.

2) Comfey

Comfey as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The most recent support to be added to the roster, Comfey functions very identically to Yuumi from League of Legends. Comfey can attach to an ally, becoming untargetable. Once attached, Comfey can heal and buff their ally until they choose to detach.

With this comes some downsides. Comfey is almost completely useless in 5v5 teamfights. Since the creature is not made to deal damage, it offers very little in an all-in team fight, only being able to heal one target at a time. Comfey also lacks any form of mobility, so when its host is taken out, Comfey is not too far behind them.

3) Clefable

Clefable as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Clefable is often described as Pokemon Unite's best healer. With the design of the character prioritizing this aspect of the supporting role, it would make sense for the pick to be chosen in aggressive compositions that can survive long encounters with a strong healing support.

This ends up harming Clefable a bit since it has no reliable way to deal damage to opponents outside of its basic attacks. As such, much like every other healer in Pokemon Unite, Clefable depends highly on its teammates.

4) Blissey

Blissey as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blissey earns its claim to fame due to its flexible assets in Pokemon Unite. Players can go for a more aggressive engaging support set or they can choose to bank entirely on Blissey's enchanting and healing moves. This makes Blissey a very rewarding character to learn for those willing to put in the hours.

Having two distinct sides to its gameplay, Blissey can feel a bit like a jack-of-all-trades but a master-of-none. The character also requires a fair amount of game knowledge and positioning to play optimally.

5) Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Even after getting some recent nerfs, Mr. Mime is still the most oppressive support in Pokemon Unite, thanks to its amazing shielding and protection capabilities. Mr. Mime is also one of the few supports in the game that can actively debuff an opponent, making it a real terror in the hands of a professional.

Mr. Mime's only real downside is shared with the entirety of the support role in gaming. If its teammates are bad at the game, there will be no one to take advantage of its amazing capabilities, leaving it useless.

