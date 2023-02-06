How to play with Comfey in Pokemon Unite

The latest Supporter in Pokemon Unite, Comfey, was released on February 2, 2023. It's capable of supporting its team from a distance using its stored flowers.

As players utilize Comfey, they'll roam the arena collecting nearby flowers to consume with its abilities. Comfey also receives a movement speed boost when close to an ally with 50% remaining HP or less. It can also attach itself to a friendly Pokemon when it uses its abilities, ensuring that it remains in range whenever possible.

If trainers want to acquire Comfey in Pokemon Unite, they have one primary method of doing so at the moment. Sadly, Comfey is somewhat paywalled until after the first full week after its release.

How to get Comfey's Unite License in Pokemon Unite

Comfey can currently only be purchased with Aeos Gems (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Until February 9, 2023, when Comfey's first week of release concludes, its Unite License can only be acquired via Aeos Gems in the in-game shop. After the first week, it will also be redeemable for 12,000 Aeos Coins, which can be acquired during ordinary Pokemon Unite gameplay. This follows the trend of the latest Unite Licenses being placed behind an Aeos Gem paywall before being made available via an Aeos Coin purchase a week later.

How to buy Comfey in Pokemon Unite:

Open the game and navigate to the shop button, then press A. Head over to the Unite Battle Committee tab on the sidebar and press A. Scroll to Comfey's Unite License and select it, then pay the necessary amount of Aeos Gems. If you don't have enough, the game will take you to a purchase screen where you can buy additional Aeos Gems using real-world currency.

After the first week of its release, Pokemon Unite trainers can use the method outlined above, and they should be able to use Aeos Coins in lieu of Aeos Gems. However, Aeos Gems will also still be a viable payment method going forward. 12,000 Aeos Coins is a steep price to pay for a Unite License though, so players may want to select Comfey's Unite License, inspect it, and use it in the in-game Practice Mode before committing to paying for it.

Comfey's inclusion marks the first Supporter that can achieve invulnerability for an extended duration of time. It possesses healing capabilities that can be incredibly effective when flowers are accumulated and can use moves like Grass Knot to deter would-be ganking Speedsters. If Comfey attaches itself to a Defender, they may not benefit from its healing abilities quite as much, but the hindrances it can apply work masterfully against the disables applied by many of Pokemon Unite's Defenders.

At any rate, Comfey's tenure in Pokemon Unite is still incredibly early, so its performance in the current meta is yet to be determined. Plenty of Supporters have been released in recent months, including the likes of Sableye, so Comfey has plenty of competition. It remains to be seen if Comfey will become a fan favorite or be criticized by the community, but it will likely take time for players to fully evaluate its capabilities.

