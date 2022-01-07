Top 3 Supporters in Pokemon Unite

Supporters may not be the most flashy characters in Pokemon Unite, but they are often the most vital to team success.

Jumping into team fights with frail team compositions is usually a recipe for disaster. Carries like Cinderace and Greninja can be eliminated really quickly if there isn’t a Supporter to keep them healthy. There are also only four in the game so far, which should make deciding which Supporter to use pretty easy.

Which Supporters should Pokemon Unite players be using?

3) Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime is a more offensive Supporter (Image via TiMi Studios)

Supporters need to look out for their teammates and keep them healthy. Mr. Mime, however, tends to spend less time supporting the team and more time picking up kills on its own. This is because using Confusion and shoving the target into a wall happens to do an obscene amount of damage.

The rest of Mr. Mime’s tool kit, however, can help any team be successful. It can be really annoying to try and head to the Zapdos pit only to get blocked by one of Mr. Mime’s Barriers. The Unite move from this Pokemon also applies a stun on the enemy, something Mr. Mime’s teammates will definitely appreciate in a team fight.

2) Eldegoss

This Pokemon has managed to still be a huge presence in the meta despite half of its toolkit being nerfed in a recent patch. Eldegoss has abilities that can both shield its teammates as well as help secure objectives.

Before the nerf, Leaf Tornado was an amazing tool for giving teammates a speed boost as well as securing objectives and picking up the occasional kill. Regardless of the nerf, Eldegoss still has an unbelievable Unite Move that heals its team and does decent damage at the same time.

1) Wigglytuff

Wigglytuff's Sing is one of the best abilities in the game (Image via TiMi Studios)

This Pokemon is really more of a defender, but the game has it classified under the Supporter category. Either way, Wigglytuff is the best Pokemon to initiate a team fight with.

This is due to Sing, an ability that puts opponents to sleep. Many ranked players are running Full Heal just so they don’t have to deal with Sing. Wigglytuff also has a great Unite Move, Starlight Recital. Even though the shield it gives its teammates got nerfed, Starlight Recital is still useful since it stacks with Buddy Barrier.

Edited by Siddharth Satish