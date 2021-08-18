How to unlock Blissey in Pokemon Unite

Coming to Pokemon Unite on August 18, 2021, the Support Pokemon Blissey will be making its appearance on the game's playable roster.

Blissey is an egg-cellent Supporter Pokémon with moves that heal or increase basic attack speed! Its Unite Move, Bliss Assistance, allows it to dash to an ally’s aid and protect that ally from attacks.



Bring your allies happiness with Blissey, coming 8/18 to #PokemonUNITE! pic.twitter.com/gI1moTmoUM — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 16, 2021

Although this Pokemon's release in Pokemon Unite is still upcoming, it is highly likely that acquiring this new Support character will require purchasing its Unite License like many other Pokemon currently within the game.

If previous indications hold true for Blissey, it will cost either 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems to purchase.

However, it is entirely possible that the Pokemon Unite developers at TiMi Studios change the price for this Pokemon to commemorate its release. Until the Pokemon drops on August 18, some of these finer details will be unclear.

Pokemon Unite: What we know about Blissey

Blissey will be a Support role Pokemon, joining the ranks of Pokemon like Eldegoss, Mr. Mime and Wigglytuff (Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company)

The official media released by Pokemon Unite's Twitter page has confirmed Blissey will be a Support role Pokemon.

Blissey may prove to be the tankiest Support Pokemon on the current roster, as it is known throughout the Pokemon franchise as having high health and defensive stats while still retaining healing capability.

At the moment, the moves that are known for Blissey are as follows:

Pound (Level 1-3): A standard attack move that will likely be used to farm wild Pokemon.

A standard attack move that will likely be used to farm wild Pokemon. Heal Pulse (Level 1-3): Gives HP both to Chansey/Blissey and a nearby partner Pokemon over a short amount of time.

Gives HP both to Chansey/Blissey and a nearby partner Pokemon over a short amount of time. Helping Hand (Level 4): Blissey and an ally Pokemon's movement and basic attack speeds are greatly boosted, basic attacks are also empowered in their damage output.

Blissey and an ally Pokemon's movement and basic attack speeds are greatly boosted, basic attacks are also empowered in their damage output. Egg Bomb (Level 4): Blissey throws an egg at a target location. The egg soon explodes, displacing enemies and damaging them.

Blissey throws an egg at a target location. The egg soon explodes, displacing enemies and damaging them. Heal Bell (Level 6): Removes all negative status effects from a target and makes them immune to hindrances for a short time.

Removes all negative status effects from a target and makes them immune to hindrances for a short time. Soft-Boiled (Level 6): Throws an egg to an allied Pokemon, healing both it and Blissey. This move can be stocked up to a maximum of three uses.

Throws an egg to an allied Pokemon, healing both it and Blissey. This move can be stocked up to a maximum of three uses. Bliss Assistance (Unite Move): Blissey closes the distance to a friendly target, shielding them while also boosting their Attack and Special Attack damage. Blissey will also absorb a portion of the damage done to its allied target for a short amount of time. In addition, Blissey displaces Pokemon it comes in contact with during its dash to its target.

