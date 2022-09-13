Clefable in Pokemon unite: Expected role, movesets, stats, and more

Clefable will be entering the realms of Pokemon Unite in October, and the developers have officially confirmed. The fairy-type Pokemon will be making its entry in about a month from the time of writing. While the developers have handed out some information via a trailer, much more is left to be explored.

Pokemon Unite has grown vastly regarding roster choices as the game's developers have constantly brought in new monsters. September itself sees three possible entries with Mew already in the game. Clefable won't be entering the battlegrounds before October, giving players an excellent chance to save resources.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Harness the power of the moon, when the Fairy Pokémon Clefairy and Clefable come to #PokemonUNITE on October 13! Harness the power of the moon, when the Fairy Pokémon Clefairy and Clefable come to #PokemonUNITE on October 13! https://t.co/63l11kjGqD

The most intriguing part about any Pokemon coming to the game is its possible moveset, which determines how good or bad it will be. From the outset, Clefable looks like a support-type Pokemon, and it will be another exciting addition to the available choices. While official information hasn't been handed out, the community has managed to salvage some possible details on the upcoming Pokemon.

Clefable's possible moveset in Pokemon Unite will be geared towards providing heals and buffs to allies

The supporter role in Pokemon Unite is exciting but highly vital if a team wants to win. They are usually geared towards the ability to heal themselves and their allies, which makes a massive difference in team battles. Additionally, supporters can provide different kinds of buffs to allies and debuff enemies, making them even more valuable.

Not much is known about Clefable and what it will be able to do in the game. It's known that it will be a two-stage Pokemon as players will initially start as Clefairy. Once they reach a certain level in a game, Clefairy will evolve. Thus, an onus will evolve the monster as quickly as possible to unlock its full potential.

Pokemon UNITE Guides @ Game8 @G8_PokemonUNITE 🤩



Its UNITE Move seems to heal an allied Pokemon, then copies one of their moves and uses it as its own! Crazy stuff!🤯



#PokemonUNITE #Game8 #Clefable is finally joining the UNITE Roster on October 13, 2022!Its UNITE Move seems to heal an allied Pokemon, then copies one of their moves and uses it as its own! Crazy stuff!🤯 #Clefable is finally joining the UNITE Roster on October 13, 2022!✨🤩Its UNITE Move seems to heal an allied Pokemon, then copies one of their moves and uses it as its own! Crazy stuff!🤯#PokemonUNITE #Game8 https://t.co/mGnzvfIXWv

In the mini teaser, released a few days back, two important scenes could indicate Clefable's possible moves. First, there was a moment where it surrounded an opponent, Pikachu, in a circle of darkish smoke. It could be a debuff move which could also work as crowd-control.

There's another moment where it heals an ally, which is expected given that it will be a supporter. All the good supporters of Pokemon Unite have a good amount of team healing, and it has become an integral part of their kit.

There has also been a recent rumor in the community that Clefable might have Mimic or Copycat. Additionally, the same rumor suggests that it will be a Unite move but will allow Clefable to cast a certain action on a teammate or even an opponent. If that turns out to be accurate, the new Pokemon will have substantial damage potential in the game and could place very high on the tier list.

Like the moves, the official stats have not been revealed either. However, the community has again done its job with data mining information in the game.

Eevee @ElChicoEevee All i know from clefairy its this but its data that has been on files like a year or so All i know from clefairy its this but its data that has been on files like a year or so https://t.co/26u9JmpokM

There has been some rumored information on social media from Twitter user @ElChicoEevee, but they claimed this is based on old data. They claimed this information had been in the game files for more than a year. What's undoubtedly attractive is the jump in attack from level 4.

If this information stays the same, it could indicate that Clefairy will evolve at level 4 in Pokemon Unite. This will make it one of the earliest to do so in the game.

Based on the rumored stats and movesets, it could play very similar to what Blissey does in the game. The latter is a strong supporter of the game, and Clefable might walk along the same path.

